Young Stunna is undoubtedly the star of the moment in the South African industry

The rising star has been bagging win after win since his arrival on the scene, and his fans are loving it for him

Young Stunna, who featured on the hit track of the moment Sete alongside K.O and Blxckie, also celebrated reaching a million followers

Amapiano star Young Stunna has taken the Mzansi showbiz industry by storm. The star is currently dominating, from bagging top awards and getting featured with some of the country's heavyweights to hitting a million Instagram followers.

Young Stunna has been bagging win after win since he dropped his banger, 'Adiwele'. Image: @youngstunna_rsa.

It is not a secret that Young Stunna is the man of the moment. The Amapiano hitmaker took the industry by storm with his hit Adiwele and has been going upwards since then.

ZAlebs reports that Young Stunna's success is proof that everything he touches turns into gold. He has been charting Twitter trends following the release of K.O's comeback track Sete alongside Blxckie. The song has done exceptionally well on all streaming platforms.

Taking to his Instagram page a few weeks ago, the star celebrated the song reaching gold. He posted a gold plaque and wrote:

"We just went Gold Mama, it’s only been a few days. Akwande."

The gold status came hot on the heels of the star bagging the Best Selling Artist and Best Amapiano Album awards at the Saftas.

Young Stunna is also making waves on social media. The star penned a lengthy post thanking his fans for their support.

