DJ Maphorisa has withdrawn from the AfroPiano Festival in Cape Town, accusing the event organizers, who are not from South Africa, of exploitation of South African artists

He made this announcement on Instagram, stating that neither he nor his artists would perform at the festival, expressing strong dissatisfaction with the promoter's actions.

In response, the festival organizers revealed evidence of confirming DJ Maphorisa's gig and making a deposit, removing him from the lineup, and addressing his unprofessional behaviour

There is drama on social media as popular Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa has been called out by the highly anticipated AfroPiano Festival organisers after his damning post.

AfroPiano Fest organisers have responded to DJ Maphorisa after he withdrew from the event. Image: @djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa withdraws from AfroPiano Fest, accuses organisers of exploitation

South Africa came to a standstill when Abalele hitmaker DJ Maphorisa took to his Instagram page to pull out of the AfroPiano Festival happening this weekend in Cape Town.

Phori shared a flyer of the event with a red cross on his Instagram page and set the record straight. He said neither he nor his artists will perform at the event in the Mother City. He also accused the organisers, who are not from South Africa of exploiting South African artists in their home country. He wrote:

"I’m not performing will be in Malawi @afropianofest Totally disrespectful especially a promoter coming from outside the country n trying to make money with us ❌

"All my artists are not attending this event @niapearlza @tylericu. I hope they paid @focalistic"

AfroPiano Fest organisers fire back at DJ Maphorisa

The organisers of the event did not go down without a fight. They responded to DJ Maphorisa's damning allegations by bringing out the receipts. According to the post making rounds on social media, DJ Maphorisa's team confirmed the gig for him and a R30K deposit was paid for him.

AfroPiano Fest also issued a statement stating that DJ Maphorisa had been removed from the event's lineup and they would take the necessary steps to deal with his unprofessionalism.

Take a look at the post below:

