DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to show off his luxurious items, which include designer bags and purses

The Louis Vuitton accessories, according to Briefly News' trusted sources, cost more than R100 000

South African netizens have flocked to Madumane's comments section to express their envy that he can buy such luxurious items without worrying about running out of money

DJ Maphorisa is back on social media, flaunting his luxurious and gorgeous outfits.

DJ Maphorisa's Louis Vuitton bags and wallets that cost R100k are going viral on Twitter. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the Abalele hitmaker shared two photos of himself carrying traditional accessories such as a bag and wallet. The first obvious thing was that they were designer brands, not just any brand, but Louis Vuitton. Perhaps this is why the 34-year-old DJ's pics emphasised the lush bags.

The bag and wallet are not only beautiful, but they are also extremely expensive.

According to Briefly News, the expensive circular bag and oval wallet cost more than R100,000.

DJ Maphorisa tweeted the following magnetic snap:

South Africans share mixed reactions

Naturally, Maphorisa's followers flocked to his comment section as the brag post received over 3,000 likes and over 100 comments from his devoted followers.

Many of those who took the time to comment expressed envy for the DJ's lush fit, saying they wanted the style for themselves, while others stated that if they had the same money as Madumane, they would have purchased 'valuable' items.

Netizens expressed their thoughts on DJ Maphorisa's spending as follows:

@LazyDelicate said:

"Dope style ✌"

@Kevin_Tyrog116 shared:

"Your wardrobe grootman"

@musawenk0si posted:

"Madumane wearing 2 cars' worth on his wrist."

@KabeloWhitie reacted:

"Double trouble."

@ShabbaranksZA replied:

"Why are you wearing 2 watches njayam? One is perfect!"

@_Mgulukudu_ commented:

"Why 2 watches? And don’t tell me ka di time zone."

@uMashonisa_ZA also said:

"You will flex till when bro? Invest your money. You will thank me later. Take Jay-Z's footsteps."

Maphorisa rocks R33 000 Christian Dior backpack

In related news, Briefly News reported that Maphorisa is one of Mzansi's top DJs, so it's no surprise he's living the high life.

Madumane took to Twitter to share a photo of himself wearing a high-end outfiwithed R33 000 Dior backpack.

Maphorisa is well-known for his impeccable sense of fashion, which he is not afraid to flaunt on the timeline with price tags on occasion. Briefly News reported thaMzansi people dragged Maphorisale after asking them to estimate the cost of his fire outfit.

