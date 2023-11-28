The minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa, has announced that there will be new awards for the creative industry

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has made a good announcement regarding the creative industry. Image: David Rogers/Frennie Shivambu

The creative industry is about to get a much-needed boost with the impending South African Creative Arts Awards. The minister of sport, arts and culture, Zizi Kodwa, briefed the media on Tuesday, 28 November.

Zizi Kodwa makes announcement

According to TshisaLIVE, the minister made an announcement regarding the creative sector. He mentioned that there will be new awards that will be introduced.

This announcement is perceived as a stride toward advancing the industry's growth.

According to the news publication, Zizi Kodwa mentioned that the awards will be taking place towards the end of March or early April.

SA reacts to the new awards

Zizi Kodwa also took to his Twitter page to announce these exciting new development.

@SketchProducxns said:

"We need to start with provincial awards then it’s National awards. We have a thesis to Prove that it can work. What will happen to the standard bank award? Fluer di cap award? Naledi awards? Please don’t give awards to celebrities, please."

@JacobusPienaars asked:

"Will the ANC spokespeople win it?"

@ESNK

"You just get lost for words."

Among his announcements was the boxing SA board and more.

"I have announced the Independent Advisory Panel on Netball, the Eminent Persons Group on Sport Transformation, and the new Boxing SA Board. I wish the new appointees all the best in their important work! "

