Mbongeni Ngema recently visited King David Mashabela to talk about his impact on the entertainment industry

The singer and playwright spoke about his work with Lebo M, saying he helped open doors for the star and also co-wrote music for The Lion King with Lebo

Lebo M blasted Ngema over his claims, saying he doesn't understand why he has to lie and saying he's considering legal action

Lebo M says Mbongeni Ngema is lying about co-writing 'Circle of Life' for 'The Lion King,' saying Ngema is using his name for publicity. Images: thereallebo_m mbongeningema_.

In a recent interview on the King David Mashabela podcast, Mbongeni Ngema spoke about his legacy in the entertainment industry. The singer and movie producer revealed that he opened doors for Lebo M and helped him greatly in writing The Lion King's opening song, Circle of Life, along with Elton John.

However, Lebo M caught wind of these claims and shot them down, saying Ngema has no reason to lie and he has nothing to show for it.

Lebo M fires shots at Mbongeni Ngema

Mbongeni Ngema recently spoke on The King David Mashabela podcast about his work in the entertainment industry as well as his contributions to the Grammy Award-winning film, The Lion King.

Ngema revealed that he co-wrote Circle of Life with Elton John and Lebo M, further stating that he helped open doors for the popular composer.

Lebo M blasted Ngema over his claims, saying that had he co-written the song, he would have a Grammy Award to show for it. The controversial composer went on to reveal that Ngema only has a certificate for being part of the song.

According to ZiMoja, the composer went on to say that he's disappointed in Ngema and doesn't understand why he's making stories up:

"I don't understand why Mbongeni Ngema, one of my heroes, would just blatantly lie about my work and claim it."

Lebo revealed that he is considering legal action against Ngema:

"This is now a legacy issue, we are considering our options with my legal team."

Mbongeni Ngema speaks about writing for The Lion King

Mbongeni Ngema revealed that he worked with German composer, Hans Zimmer, on The Lion King:

"In Lion King, I wrote 'Circle of Life' with Elton John and Lebo M. The song 'Circle of Life' won a Grammy Award."

Ngema went on to say that he wishes he was more knowledgeable at the time because he could have earned more from the song:

"I earned a Grammy Award for that song, and I was stupid at the time because I asked for a flat fee instead of asking for royalties."

Lebo M said he hired Ngema long after production for The Lion King was complete. He went on to throw some shade at Ngema in a series of Instagram posts:

