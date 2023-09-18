Lebo M and Pretty Samuels-Morake's divorce has escalated to court as Pretty seeks a protection order

She is claiming that Lebo M threw her out of their home and is abusive towards her emotionally, verbally, financially, and psychologically

She also pleads to move back into their rented home while accusing Lebo M of using his celebrity status to bully her through the media, spreading fake news to tarnish her reputation

Lebo M and his wife Pretty Samuels-Morake's divorce is getting messier by the day. The stars, who have been in the media after reports that they are going their separate ways, have escalated the issue to court.

Lebo M’s wife, Pretty Samuels-Morake, has accused him of abuse. Image: @thereallebo_m

Lebo M's wife, Pretty Samuels-Morake, heads to court

Lebo M is done with marriage, but it seems his wife, Pretty Samuels-Morake is still holding on. The couple, who has been in the media lately due to their marital issues, allegedly took the matter to court.

Sunday World reported that Samuels-Morake headed to court to seek a protection order against the Lion King composer. The papers noted that Lebo M threw her out of their matrimonial home and denied her access.

She also alleged that the star, whose real name is Lebogang Morake, is abusive towards her. According to the report, Lebo allegedly abuses Pretty Samuels-Morake emotionally, verbally, financially and psychologically.

Pretty Samuels-Morake also begged the court to let her estranged husband Lebo Morake, allow her to move back into their rented home, as she is currently living with a friend.

Lebo M's wife says he's using the media to bully her

Pretty Samuels-Morake has also alleged that Lebo M is using his power as a top celebrity in South Africa to bully her. She told the court that he is using the media to assassinate her character. Part of the documents read:

"He still continues to use the media to bully me, and spread fake news to assassinate my reputation."

