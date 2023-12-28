An old clip of the late Mbongeni Ngema resurfaced on social media

The icon is seen on the video shared online, ranting about how the ANC has turned against its people

The star is also heard saying that they are a lost cause and won't be swayed to do the right thing

Old videos of the legendary Mbongeni Ngema are resurfacing on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans are mourning the death of a legend and an icon. The late veteran Mbongeni Ngema's old memories have been shared online.

Video of Mbongeni bashing the ANC resurfaces

The 68-year-old Sarafina! creator passed away on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, in a head-on collision, and after the news of his death was confirmed, many netizens poured in their tributes and condolences.

Recently old clips of the star have resurfaced and shared on social media, and one of those clips was of him bashing the now ANC. In the video, Ngema is heard saying that the political party has turned its back on their people and they could not be swayed to do the right thing for their people.

The Twitter (X) user @ZANewsFlash posted the clip and wrote:

"WATCH: The late Mbongeni Ngema once had this to say about the current ANC. He said "they have turned against their people" and added that they are like a lost cause. They could not be swayed to do the right thing for the people."

See the post below:

SA responds to the post

See some of the responses below:

@SeanDelchaye wrote:

"Says the same man who once pocketed 14mil for Sarafina 2 to be a aids awareness musical and it never came to light."

@KingNkosana_ said:

"They'll insult you those ones."

@bigkoostar mentioned:

"I argue that there was never any stage where the ANC was for the people.The ANC has always been against their people."

@nhlangu1 responded:

"This guy is the reason we have Lady Smith Black Mambazo. His journey to Philadelphia & back to Lamontville & meeting with OR Tambo to make it Possible for Amambazo."

@diplomatl wrote:

"He wasn’t wrong. May His Revolutionary Soul Rest In Power."

@FreeGeneraxion mentioned:

"Anyone who pretend to want to revive the anc is the enemy of the people."

Minister Zizi Kodwa reacts to Dr Mbongeni Ngema's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, has taken to social media to mourn Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death.

The SA entertainment industry has suffered another great loss days after singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's death. Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death has left the industry and fans reeling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News