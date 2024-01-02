Mbongeni Ngema will be honoured with a special provincial funeral in KwaZulu-Natal following his tragic death

This official category 2 funeral was requested by the KZN premier to recognise Ngema's significant contributions

The announcement of Ngema's special funeral has been met with widespread approval from Mzansi

The late legendary playwright and producer Mbongeni Ngema will receive a special provincial funeral. The Sarafina! creator died in a head-on collision on his way from the Eastern Cape to Durban on Wednesday, 27 December.

Mbongeni Ngema has been granted a special state funeral. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mbongeni Ngema to receive provincial funeral

Kwazulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has announced that Mbongeni Ngema will be granted a special provincial funeral following his untimely death.

According to TimesLIVE, the late legendary playwright will be granted a special provincial official funeral category 2.

This category of funeral includes elements of police ceremonial honours and is reserved for distinguished people specifically designated by the president on request by the premier of a province.

The request to declare Dr Ngema’s send-off a special provincial official funeral was made to honour his significant contribution to South Africa's struggle for freedom. This recognition sought to acknowledge his role in the country's history and his impact on its path to liberation.

Mzansi reacts to Dr Ngema's special funeral

Mzansi welcomed the news of Mbongeni Ngema's special funeral. Many social media users said it was a befitting send-off for the legend who flew the country's flag high locally and internationally.

@Constitution_94 wrote:

"It makes sense."

@Malakoaneelvis added:

"Mbongeni Ngema deserves a special national funeral, He was a national icon with international footprints, It was a good move by KZN, May he rest in perfect peace....Asante Sana Our legendary icon."

Mbongeni Ngema's memorial scheduled in Durban

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mbongeni Ngema passed away on 27 December 2023 in a fatal car crash. The playwright's passing caused some controversy among South Africans.

Most recently, the funeral arrangements for Mbongeni Ngema have begun. The family of the legend has kept supporters included in about where he will be laid to rest.

