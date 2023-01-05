Top 10 fastest land animals in the world: What are their top speeds?

Survival of the fittest is the best description given to the wild, and this is because the speed of each species determines if they will become prey or predators in the jungle. In the same light, the top 10 fastest land animals globally are endowed with agility, acceleration, and immense speeds, making them supersede other land animals and have a maximum advantage for survival.

Most of the fastest land animals in the world are from Africa. Photo: @david_thielen, @sarangib, @josibo (modified by author)

Some individuals determine the speed of animals based on their body length, which entails insects as the fastest land animals, whilst others dwell on acceleration as the ultimate means of knowing the fastest creatures.

What are the top 10 fastest animals in Africa?

Most of these animals are faster than some vehicles. Here are insights into the top 10 fastes animals and their speeds.

1. Cheetah: 120km/h (75 miles per hour)

The Cheetah is known as the fastest land animal in the world. Photo: pixabay.com, @shilmar

The Cheetah is the fastest-running cat in the wild, with a top speed of 120 km per hour for 75 miles per hour. This cat can run at 0-60 mph in as little as 3 seconds, depicting its acceleration level; however, it lacks endurance as it runs for short distances.

The Pronghorn can reach speeds of 60 mph when alarmed. Photo: unsplash.com, @david_thielen

What is the 2nd fastest land animal in the world? This position goes to the Pronghorn, also called the American antelope. It is the fastest long-distance running animal in the world and is mainly located in North America, California, and Canada.

3. Springbok: 88 km/h (55 miles per hour)

Two brown and white Springboks on a brownfield. Photo: unsplash.com, @bullterriere

Primarily found in South Africa, these antelopes of Africa or gazelles are fast land animals that maintain short distances. They are known for their time-to-time high jumps, which are 11.5 feet (3.5 metres), and swift turning whilst running. Springboks have their natural habitat in open places and dry areas and mainly use their speed to escape predators.

4. Quarter horse: 88 km/h (54.7 miles per hour)

A brown and white horse on snow during daytime. Photo: unsplash.com, @claybanks

With its origination in the USA, the quarter horse is considered the fastest horse in the world. It can run for short distances with a top speed of 88 km/h or 54.7 miles per hour. They are mainly used in rodeo, dressage, and leisure riding.

5. Wildebeest: 82 km/h (51 miles per hour)

A wildebeest running on a yellow field. Photo: pixabay.com, @ianza

These animals are the largest species of antelopes worldwide, mainly found in Eastern and Southern Africa. There are blue and black wildebeest species in the world found in short grass plains and bush-covered Savannahs.

6. Lion: 81 km/h (50 miles per hour)

A lion catches its prey by close marking. Photo: pixabay.com, @designerpoint

The king of the jungle is also among the fastest land animals in the world. It catches its prey by close marking. Despite being the second fastest wild cat in the world, it runs on short bursts.

7. Blackbuck: 80 km/h (50 miles per hour)

The blackbuck, called Indian antelope, can run at 80 km per hour. Photo: pixabay.com, @sarangib

Primarily found in the natural habitats of India, Nepal, and Pakistan, the Indian antelopes can run at 80 km per hour or 50 miles per hour. They have a population size of 50,000 and usually maintain a speed of 1.5 km with the aid of their big strides of 6.5 meters.

8. Hare: 80 km/h (45 miles per hour)

Hares are just like rabbits in body structure but have longer ears. Photo: pixabay.com, @nathalieburblis

Best known for living on three continents, hares are just like rabbits in body structure but have longer ears. They are known to sprint often while running, and their top speed is 80 km/h.

9. Greyhound: 74 km/h (46 miles per hour)

Greyhounds are domesticated dogs mainly used as hunting, racing, and coursing game dogs. Photo: pixabay.com, @yolanda

These are domesticated dogs mainly used as hunting, racing, and coursing game dogs. They have deep chests and flexible bodies, enabling them to run at 74 km/h at short distances.

10. African wild dog: 72 km/h (45 miles per hour)

African wild dogs can be used for hunting because of their speed. Photo: pixabay.com, @elli60

African wild dogs can sprint at 66 km/h (41 mph) whilst hunting. They use their speed for hunting and stalking and can keep up the chase for up to 60 minutes. They are known as endangered wild dogs and have a high percentage of 60 in successful hunting.

What are the top 5 fastest mammals?

The fastest five land mammals are the cheetah, pronghorn, springbok, quarter horse, and wildebeest, and they are part of the top five fastest mammals in the world.

What are the top 10 fastest animals in Africa?

Below is a compilation of the top 10 fastest African animals and their maximum speed:

African crowned eagle - 161 km/h (100 mph) Cheetah - 120 km/h (75 mph) Common tsessebe (Sassaby) - 90 km/h (56 mph) Springbok - 88 km/h (55k mph) Wildebeest - 82 km/h (54.7 mph) Lion - 81 km/h (50 mph) Ostrich - 72 km/h (45 mph) African wild dog - 72 km/h (45 mph) Thomson's gazelle - 65 km/h (40.4 mph) Giraffe - 60 km/h (37 mph)

What are the top 20 fastest land animals?

The fastest 20 land animals are as follows:

Cheetah - 120 km/h (75 mph) Pronghorn - 88.5 km/h (55 mph) Springbok - 88 km/h (55 mph) Quarter horse - 88 km/h (54.7 mph) Wildebeest - 82 km/h (51 mph) Lion - 81.5 km/h (50 mph) Blackbuck - 80 km/h (50 mph) Hare - 80 km/h (45 mph) Greyhound - 74 km/h (46 mph) African wild dog - 72 km/h (45 mph) Ostrich - 72 km/h (45 mph) Jackrabbit - 72 km/h (45 mph) Kangaroo - 71 km/h (44 mph) Onager - 69 km/h (43 mph) Coyote - 69 km/h (43 mph) Grey fox - 67.5 km/h (42 mph) Thomson's Gazelle - 65 km/h (40.4 mph) Hyena - 64 km/h (40 mph) Zebra - 64 km/h (40 mph) Giraffe - 60 km/h (37 mph)

Every animal uses its speed to aid its survival, whether they are amphibians, fish, birds, mammals, or reptiles. Likewise, the 10 fastest land animals are not exceptional, and their top speeds make them unique worldwide.

