Jimmy Conway is a fictional character portrayed by actor Robert De Niro in the 1990 crime film Goodfellas. The character is based on a real-life mobster named James Burke, who was involved in various criminal activities, including the infamous Lufthansa heist at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1978.

The character of Jimmy Conway, as played by Robert De Niro, is a fictionalized version of James Burke. He was known for his ability to avoid law enforcement and maintain a low profile, which earned him the nickname Jimmy The Gent. So, what happened to the real Jimmy Conway from Goodfellas?

Who was Jimmy from Goodfellas in real life?

The character of Jimmy Conway in the movie Goodfellas is based on real-life mobster James Burke, also known as Jimmy the Gent, due to his charismatic and well-dressed demeanour. He was a notorious figure in the New York City mafia world. Here are some details about his life:

Early life

James Burke, also known as Jimmy the Gent, was born on July 5, 1931, in the Brownsville neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York. This area was known for its harsh and often impoverished conditions and was a breeding ground for organized crime.

Early criminal activities

His early life was marked by growing up in a working-class neighbourhood and becoming involved in criminal activities from a young age, including petty theft and street fights. His illegal activities began when he was a teenager.

Mob ties

Over time, Burke became associated with various organized crime figures and was eventually connected to the Lucchese crime family, one of the five families of the Italian-American Mafia in New York.

Rise through the ranks

Burke's criminal career flourished as he became more deeply entrenched in organized crime. He gained a reputation for his cunning and ability to avoid law enforcement, which led to his nickname Jimmy the Gent.

Lufthansa heist

One of the most significant events in Burke's criminal career was the Lufthansa heist 1978, during which millions of dollars were stolen from the Lufthansa cargo terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Imprisonment and Death

In 1982, James Burke was convicted and sentenced to prison on multiple charges, including murder and racketeering. He served time in a New York state prison.

Jimmy Conway's cause of death was lung cancer at 65 while incarcerated in a New York state prison. He died on April 13, 1996.

James Burke's life and criminal activities left a lasting legacy, and his involvement in the Lufthansa heist, in particular, captured the public's imagination, leading to various adaptations in films and books, most notably in Goodfellas.

About Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro is a highly acclaimed American actor, producer, and director known for his versatile and influential career in the film industry. His most famous films include Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Silver Linings Playbook, and Meet the Parents.

De Niro was born on August 17, 1943, in New York City, New York, USA. He attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, where he began exploring his acting talents.

What happened to Jimmy Conway?

In the movie Goodfellas, the character Jimmy Conway, portrayed by Robert De Niro, meets a violent end. Toward the film's end, it is revealed that Jimmy orchestrated several violent killings to eliminate potential threats. This includes the murders of several of his close associates and friends, making him a dangerous and ruthless figure in the story.

Did Jimmy Conway get out of prison?

He was serving a prison sentence at the time of his death. Burke had been imprisoned for various criminal activities, including his involvement in the Lufthansa heist at John F. Kennedy International Airport. While in prison, he continued to engage in criminal enterprises and had connections with the organized crime world.

How much of Goodfellas is true?

Most of Goodfella's plot points are 100% but differ slightly in effect. Goodfellas is considered one of the greatest crime films in cinematic history and is known for its gritty and realistic portrayal of the mob world. Jimmy Conway is a memorable character in the film, courtesy of Robert De Niro's compelling performance.

Why did Jimmy want to whack Henry?

In the film Goodfellas, the character Jimmy Conway, portrayed by Robert De Niro, decides to have Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta, killed for several reasons:

Security Concerns

After the Lufthansa heist, a significant amount of money was stolen, and Jimmy feared that Henry might become a liability.

Henry's harmful substance

Henry's increasing substance use and erratic behaviour concerned Jimmy and the rest of the crew. They feared that his addiction could lead to indiscretions.

Betrayal

There was a sense of betrayal within the group because Henry is believed to have broken the mafia's code of silence (Omertà) by talking to law enforcement and cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

The film Goodfellas presents a fictionalized version of Burke's life and criminal activities, with Robert De Niro's portrayal of Jimmy Conway being one of the most memorable aspects of the movie. Burke was known for his cunning, violent tendencies and ability to avoid law enforcement for many years.

