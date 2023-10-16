Renard Spivey is an American ex-detention officer, former actor, and drill instructor. As an actor, he was once a bailiff on the courtroom show Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez. Renard also worked at the Harris County Sheriff's Department when not on television. He came to the public limelight when he was arraigned in court as the key suspect in his wife's murder.

Spivey's case captured the public's attention after he was convicted of the murder of his wife, Patricia. He was arrested and charged with the crime in 2019. Here are Renard Spivey's updates on the case and his whereabouts.

Renard Spivey's profiles and bio

Full name Renard Leon Spivey Gender Male Date of birth July 20, 1956 Age 67 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 6 feet 3 inches Weight 100 kg (Approx) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Widower Late wife Patricia Ann Marshall Children 1 Occupation Ex-detention officer, former actor, and drill instructor Net worth $10 million (Approx)

What is Renard Spivey's age?

Renard (67 years old as of 2023) was born on July 20, 1956, in Texas, the United States of America. He holds American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Cancer, and he follows the Christian religion.

Does Renard have children?

The former actor reportedly had a daughter with one of his former partners. He also has a stepdaughter named Patrina Marshall, Patricia Ann Marshall's daughter.

Renard Spivey's wife

Ann was born on March 11, 1967, to her parents, Bennie and Hardie Marshall. She was the fifth and only girl and became a joy to her parents after years of trying. At fifteen years old, she welcomed her only child, a daughter, Patrina Marshall.

Education

She attended Paul Lawrence Dunbar Elementary and later joined Houston Independent School. Patricia would later join Jack Yates Senior High School.

Career

After college, she landed a job at Methodist Hospital, where she started in the mailroom. She worked diligently and rose the ranks to become the executive administrative assistant to the Methodist supply chain manager.

She was committed to leading a healthy lifestyle and maintaining physical fitness, exemplified by her youthful appearance. Patricia was also a philanthropist and helped raise money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the Tom Joyner Foundation's Annual Cruise.

Death

Sadly, she was shot by her husband in their home in 2019 and died aged 52 years. Her friends described her as a cheerful and gregarious person.

Patricia's brother, Ezra Washington, told detectives that the couple had been arguing constantly. Renard was also suspected of being on steroids or having an extramarital affair.

Renard Spivey's conviction

Renard, who was working with the Harris County Sheriff's Department in Houston, Texas, was arrested in 2019 and was charged with shooting and killing his wife, Patricia. It is reported that the couple were at their Briscoe Street home, and after a disagreement, he accidentally shot her.

When authorities arrived at the crime scene, they discovered his wife's body in the closet of their master bedroom. He also sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and he said that Patricia shot him.

Spivey was arrested on Monday, July 29, 2019, and was taken into custody on a murder accusation. He was freed from custody on Wednesday after posting a $500,000 bond.

Where is Renard Spivey today?

After the shooting incident, Spivey was found guilty of murder. However, no further information about him and his whereabouts became available after that judgment. Many speculate he is probably in jail serving his sentence.

Renard Spivey's career

The famous actor began his career as a detention officer at the Harris County Sheriff's Department in Houston, Texas, in 1996. In 1998, he was promoted to the Sheriff's deputy position, where he worked until he was charged with the murder of his wife. The case caught many of his fans by surprise.

On which show did Renard Spivey play?

In addition to his work as a sheriff, he is also a former American actor. He has been featured in several television shows, such as Married Men and Single Women (2011), Dead of Knight (2010), and Corruption (2010). Spivey also spent four years, from 2012 to 2016, portraying a bailiff on a television courtroom drama, Justice for All With Judge Christina Perez.

What is Renard Spivey's net worth?

Renard Spivey, the TV bailiff, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. He has accumulated wealth from various careers as a drill instructor, detention officer, and actor.

Renard Spivey was a former detention officer and actor who was charged with the murder of his wife, Patricia Ann Marshall, in 2019. This was following a dispute that occurred at their home. He was arrested and sentenced for murder. He is currently serving his jail term.

