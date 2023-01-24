The most expensive plants in the world in 2023: Top 10 ranked

With time, plants have become a feature most used for decorative purposes in homes and workplaces. Others are used for their healing properties, while some are essential to producing culinary herbs. Importantly, these plants have become the most expensive in the world because of their scarcity, growing processes and characteristics. Let us learn more about the plants that are heavy on the pocket in 2023.

Various reasons account for rare plants being expensive and a few of these plants have been said to cost money that can buy luxurious cars, houses and other commodities. One such plant is the Juliet Rose, which was bought for millions of dollars. Reports have mentioned, however, that selling other rare plants threatens the ecosystem.

What is the world’s most expensive plant?

Therefore, a Bonsai Pine is said to be the most expensive plant in the world. It is described as an ancient art form through which huge trees are grown in small containers. Despite only being a few feet tall, this tree can be the size of massive natural monuments. The plant has Asian origins and research shows that it was sold for $1 300 000. Plants like these generate an increased value with maturity.

1. Shenzhen Nongke Orchid

This plant is an artificial orchid that was cultivated in China for eight years. It takes four to five years to bloom, and its long cultivation process has enabled it to sell for over $200 000. The orchid’s uniqueness is found in its shape, colour and fragrance.

2. Monstera Adansonii Variegata

Monstera Adansonii is a South American plant primarily found in tropical rainforests. The conditions necessary for its growth are indirect sun and receiving enough water. This type of monstera has also been found in Central America and Mexico, with a price tag of $38 000.

3. Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma

Importantly, this plant is found in parts of Malaysia and Southern Thailand and it has unique green wavy leaves that almost look like cut paper. Rhaphidophora was seen on Trade Me from a New Zealand seller who sold it for $27 100. The Asian plant is also a great home décor item.

4. Philodendron Joepii

With a $10 000 price tag, Philodendron Joepii is of Eastern Guiana origins and was named after its discoverer, Joep Moonen. It has leaves that look like they have been chewed by ants and grows better in medium indirect to lower indirect sunlight. Furthermore, it needs to be watered according to its exposure to sunlight.

5. Hoya Carnosa Compacta

Hoya Carnosa is an evergreen plant from Australia and East Asia. For planting it in pots, it requires dry soil and less sunny conditions. Additionally, Hoya Carnosa sells for an approximate price of $6 500.

6. Hochstetter’s Butterfly Orchid

This type of orchid grows on mountaintops on the island of São Jorge, showing its peach-yellow complexion and butterfly pattern. The orchid was discovered years after it was said to be extinct in the North Atlantic. Its scarcity is the reason it is sold for $6 000 per stalk.

7. Spiritus Sancti

The Spiritus Sancti plants are native to the Brazilian city of Espirito Santo and are endangered specimens. Getting access to it, is not easy. Thus, they cost $4 995. This plant is also grown privately and not in rainforests, but it requires a spacious area as it is a large plant.

8. Pink Princess Galaxy

Interestingly, the Pink Princess Galaxy has variegated leaves and is found in Colombia. It is similar to Philodendron Pink Congo, which is sometimes used to trick buyers. This unique plant sells for $3 500 because of its colour, age, high standard and rarity.

9. Monstera Obliqua Peru

Specifically found in Central America, the Monstera Obliqua Peru is well-known for being a climber plant. The word Obliqua is used to describe the plant’s leaves that are oblique in shape and unlike the other plants, it costs $1 500.

10. Philodendron Billitiae Variegated

The last plant in the list, Philodendron Billitiae, was discovered in a French tropical rainforest by Frieda Billiet. It has green semi-glossy leaves with yellow variegation which can reach a growth length of 1 metre. When purchasing this plant online in South Africa, it can cost R23 257.92.

Why are rare plants so expensive?

There are a few factors that contribute to rare plants being expensive and these include their beauty, the process of growing these plants and propagation. Gardening activities have also become popular with the younger generation, which have caused the existence of a plant demand. As it is known, a demand for commodities often leads to the increase in prices.

What is the most expensive herb?

Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive culinary herbs in the world. Selling at $5 000-$10 000, producing a pound of Saffron requires 50 000 saffron crocuses flowers. The North American Center for Saffron Research and Development has seen the production of Saffron as lucrative and intends to make New England a new hotspot for this herb.

Which house plant is the costliest?

Featured in the décor and aesthetics of luxurious houses are expensive house plants such as the Japanese White Pine which when imported to South Africa, can cost buyers R16 000. This house plant requires high-skill maintenance.

Why is Monstera so pricy?

Sources state that Monstera plants are so expensive because of their rarity and popularity. During their growing process, a mutation in their chlorophyll formation gives their leaves a half-moon appearance, another reason why they are costly.

What is the most expensive flower?

The Juliet Rose, showcased at Chelsea Flower Show, is mentioned to be the most expensive flower. According to Flower Aura, David Austin, who invested 15 years in nurturing this flower, sold it for a record-breaking amount of $15.8 million.

What is the most expensive leaf?

A little fiddle fig leaf can cost anywhere from $20 to $50. Large mature plants, however, can fetch up to $400. The pricey fiddle fig leaf is infamous for being fickle.

The world has the most expensive plants, several of which cost an arm and a leg. The value of these plants also comes with high maintenance or stricter growing conditions.

