Rothschild family's net worth: How much do they really own?
The Rothschild family name evokes images of massive wealth and power dating back three centuries. Although their financial muscle has significantly decreased from its peak in the 19th century, this family remains a giant in global finance. The Rothschilds have established a legacy through their European banking empire, shrewd investments and dynastic success. What is the Rothschild family’s net worth?
Is the Rothschild family the richest in the world? Although the Rothschilds are considered the wealthiest family in modern history; their fortune has become diluted over generations as it is divided among descendants. Explore the family’s net worth and its most affluent living members.
Rothschild family’s bio
The Rothschild family is a Jewish noble family originally from Frankfurt. They gained notoriety with the founding patriarch Mayer Amschel, who established his banking enterprise in the 1744.
He founded an international banking system through his five sons, who established corporations in Vienna, Naples, London, Paris and Frankfurt.
Despite their success, the family faced criticism and backlash. Some have accused them of having too much political and financial influence, while others have made anti-Semitic accusations against them.
How much is the Rothschild family's net worth?
Though the family’s net worth remains shrouded in mystery, various sources pen it at $20 trillion at the time of writing. During the 19th century, the family amassed the largest private fortune worldwide.
Today, their interest covers various fields, including agriculture, mining, financial services, real estate and winemaking. Below is a breakdown of the family’s net worth and assets:
|Net worth
|$20 trillion
|Annual income
|$690 billion
|Gold reserves
|$45 billion
|Land acquired
|60,000 square miles
|Luxury mansions
|1,800+
|Private jets
|100+
|Cargo ships
|400+
|Passenger ships
|130+
|Luxury yachts
|60+
|Pharma companies
|110
|Oil reserves
|80 million barrels
|Animal research labs
|75+
|Banks
|52
|Biotechnology firms
|19
How did the Rothschild family get their money?
The renowned family accumulated vast wealth through involvement in various industries and lending money to governments. During the conflict between Napoleon and the British, they supported England financially.
After the war, the British government confiscated France’s gold reserves and repaid the Rothschilds twice the money borrowed.
Today, they have investments in major infrastructure projects such as railways, bridges and tunnels.
Who are the richest living Rothschilds?
This family has undoubtedly left its mark on European history. Their lavish palaces and estates worldwide stand testament to the family's incredible wealth and influence. Here is a summary of the wealthiest living members of this family, ranked by their net worth
|Name
|Net worth
|David Mayer De Rothschild
|$10 billion
|Jacob Rothschild
|$5 billion
|Ariane de Rothschild
|$1.5 billion
|James Rothschild
|$1.3 billion
|Nathaniel Rothschild
|$1 billion
|Lynn Forester
|$673.6 million
|Édouard de Rothschild
|$300 million
|Nadine de Rothschild
|$100 million
What companies are owned by the Rothschilds?
The family owns substantial shares both directly and indirectly in the following companies:
- Mitsubishi Corp
- Enel SpA
- Fortis Inc
- Portland General Electric Co
- RWE AG
- Dominion Energy Inc
- Alliant Energy Corp
- Glencore PLC
- Itochu Corp
- BHP Group Ltd
- Duke Energy Corp
- First Quantum Mineral Ltd
- CMS Energy Corp
- Albioma SA
- PPL Corp
Rothschild family’s banks
Rothschild & Co Bank, located in over 40 countries worldwide, offers its customers various financial solutions. Austria, Belgium, Singapore, Spain, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, France, Germany, Hong Kong and the Netherlands are some countries where this bank is situated.
Rothschild family's home
The prominent family is closely associated with Waddesdon, a vast estate in Buckinghamshire, England. Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild constructed the mansion in the late 19th century.
How powerful is the Rothschild family?
This is one of the oldest and wealthiest families in history. With banking roots, the family has accumulated wealth in various businesses over the centuries, continuing to wield significant power and money.
Who is the current head of the Rothschild family?
Jacob Rothschild is the 4th Baron Rothschild, a title in the Peerage of the UK. Now retired, he has held significant financial, business and philanthropy roles.
Is Jacob Rothschild richer than Elon Musk?
According to Forbes, Musk has an estimated net worth of $212.3 billion, making him richer than Jacob.
The Rothschild family’s net worth is a testament to the power of entrepreneurship and the significance of financial acumen in shaping the world we live in today. Through their banks, the Rothschilds indirectly oversee major global banks and pharmaceutical companies.
Source: Briefly News