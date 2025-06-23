Who is Alex de Minaur's fiancée? All about Katie Boulter and their love story

Alex de Minaur's fiancée, Katie Boulter, is one of Britain's brightest tennis stars. They have been branded the new tennis power couple since making their romance public in early 2021. Alex credits their relationship for giving him a sense of peace and told We Are Tennis in June 2024:

I've learned a lot from [Katie] — I learned how to deal with losses a lot better since I've been with her.

Katie Boulter's profile summary

Full name Katie Charlotte Boulter Date of birth August 1, 1996 Age 28 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, England Height 6 feet (1.82 m/182 cm) Parents Susan and David Boulter Siblings James Gartshore Boulter Profession Tennis player Social media Instagram

Alex de Minaur's fiancée is a Leicestershire native

Katie Boulter was born and raised in Leicestershire, England. Her mother, Susan Boulter, played tennis as a junior and later became a tennis coach, while her dad, David Boulter, is a businessman.

The tennis star has one older brother, James Gartshore Boulter. He is a talent agent at the United Talent Agency (UTA). James has worked with Hollywood stars like Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra, the Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, and Jessica Alba.

Katie Boulter is Britain's No. 2

Alex de Minaur's wife-to-be has been climbing the global female tennis circuit ranks and is at number 39 on the WTA as of June 2025. She reached a career-high singles ranking of 23 in November 2024 after securing her second and third WTA titles at the San Diego Open and the Nottingham Open, respectively.

Katie became Britain's number one female tennis player in June 2023 following a semifinal showing at the Surbiton Trophy. She was dethroned in June 2025 when she lost to Diana Shnaider at the Queen's Club, allowing Emma Raducanu to reclaim the British No. 1 ranking. Boulter is also a regular at the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon.

Alex de Minaur met Katie Boulter off the tennis court

Katie Boulter and De Minaur had known each other on the tennis circuit but did not interact until 2020 when they had a chance meeting at a hotel where they were both staying. Katie shared in her June 2024 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald that mutual friends had described him as a good and humble person.

De Minaur had to work extra hard to make Katie agree to be his girlfriend. He revealed at Taste of Tennis Miami in March 2024 that she initially said no when he asked her out, but he did not give up.

I asked her out for a coffee date, and she replied with no... That was tough to take, but being the persistent person that I am, I asked again, and she said maybe. So, we went with that, and here we are.

Katie and Alex hid their relationship for a year

The couple started dating in March 2020, right around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their first date was at a coffee shop. They shared on Retro Park Reflections in April 2024 that they initially kept the relationship a secret until they figured out how to make it work.

I think what was very important in the early stages; we talked about tennis being the No.1 priority and that we would make all of this work. Just finding that balance. Like, I thought it was going to be quite tough.

The Briton and Aussie athletes made their romance public one year later, in March 2021. On their fifth anniversary in March 2025, Alex shared a loved-up picture of them on Instagram with the simple caption, '5 years' followed by a love emoji.

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur are engaged

Alex proposed during the tennis off-season in December 2024 with an emerald-cut diamond ring that he chose with help from Katie's mother, Susan. Boulter shared the engagement news on Instagram, captioning it, "We've been keeping a small secret."

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have yet to set a wedding date. The Aussie athlete joked at the Australian Open in January 2025 that he needs to win more money for the wedding budget. His partner also has an idea about the ceremony she wants and told The Telegraph in June 2025:

I've not been a massive dreamer about my wedding – as long as my family are there, I'll be happy. [But] I did sort of dream about a destination wedding, having a place you can go back to that is your place. So, it's possible it'll be in the middle of nowhere.

Alex and Katie cheer for each other on and off the court

Katie Boulter and her partner have busy tennis schedules, but they often find time for their relationship. They regularly complement each other with playful banter online and in post-match interviews. In her July 2023 Tatler interview, de Minaur's partner shared that their love language is sarcasm, which keeps things 'very light-hearted', adding:

I couldn't ask for any better—he's the best support I've got.

The Aussie athlete has also shared how Boulter makes his life on tour bearable. He told the ATP in February 2025 that the British WTA star helps him feel settled when he is far away from home. De Minaur has family in Australia and Alicante, Spain.

Katie Boulter and Alex sometimes live together during the tournament season. In mid-2023, they rented a house in Wimbledon near the All-England Club to prepare for their respective matches.

Alex supported Katie amid social media abuse

In mid-June 2025, Katie opened up in her BBC interview about social media abuse and death threats made against her and her family. She linked them to the dark side of tennis betting. Alex commended her in a post-match interview at Queen's Club Championships, saying:

It is great for her to step up and shine a light on this, which is something that happens to every single tennis player out there. Every single athlete, I would say.

Alex de Minaur's fiancée, Katie Boulter, continues to be a positive influence on him both on and off the tennis court. They are both doing well professionally, with a promising future on the ATP and WTA.

