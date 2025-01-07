Who is Gaël Monfils' wife? His love story with Elina Svitolina

Gaël Monfils is a top French tennis star. He has been a prominent figure in the sport, especially the ATP Tours since he turned professional in 2004. Gaël Monfils' wife, Elina Svitolina, is also one of the best tennis players to ever come from Ukraine.

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina attend the Rose Ball 2023 on March 25, 2023, in Monaco, Monaco (L). Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Leigh Vogel (modified by author)

Gaël and Elina Svitolina have been married since 2021 and welcomed a child together. They occasionally play in the same tournaments, but Elina has been taking a break because of her injuries and motherhood. Gaël has hinted at retirement after being in the sport for around two decades.

Elina Svitolina's profile summary

Full name Elina Mykhailivna Svitolina Date of birth September 12, 1994 Age 30 years old in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Odesa, Ukraine Nationality Ukrainian Languages English, Russian, French, Ukrainian Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.74 m/174 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Gender Female Marital status Married Husband Gaël Monfils (2021 to date) Children Daughter Skaï Monfils Parents Mikhaylo Svitolin and Olena Svitolina Siblings Yulian (older brother) Profession Tennis player Plays Right-handed

Who is Gaël Monfils' wife, Elina Svitolina?

Elina is a professional tennis player from Ukraine, born on September 12, 1994 (30 years old in 2024). She turned pro in 2010 and has since become one of Ukraine's best tennis stars.

Elina currently has 17 WTA Tour singles titles, including the prestigious 2018 WTA Final. She reached a career-high singles ranking of No.3 in September 2017.

The tennis star won a bronze medal in the women's singles tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The achievement made her the first Ukrainian to win an Olympic medal in tennis.

Top 5 facts about Gaël Monfils' wife, Elina Svitolina. Photo: Robert Prange on Getty Images (modified by author)

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina's relationship timeline

Gaël crossed paths with Elina Svitolina on multiple occasions during tournaments. He decided to reach out to her in 2018 after she won the WTA Finals in Singapore. Elina revealed in her August 2019 interview with Tennis World that they later met in Paris, France and hit it off.

I have (known) Gaël for some time because we constantly play the same tournaments. But we were speaking to each other very less: he knew I had had a relationship for a long time...I posted a photo on Instagram (from Paris), and Gael texted me. We met each other, and we could not split anymore. It was an amazing coincidence that both of us were in Paris at the same time.

The tennis stars began dating and often shared their moments on social media. Gaël proposed to Elina in the mountains in April 2021 with a three-stone emerald-cut engagement ring. The couple shared the engagement news on their joint Instagram account with the caption, 'To the beginning of our forever.'

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina on their wedding day in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 16, 2021. Photo: @elisvitolina (modified by author)

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina's wedding

Monfils became Elina Svitolina's husband on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held in Geneva, Switzerland.

They both wore custom outfits from Virgil Abloh's collection. Elina wore a gown from the Off-White bridal collection, while Gaël wore a custom lavender-themed tuxedo.

Svitolina shared their wedding photos on Instagram, captioning it, 'Best day of my life.' The couple continued their celebrations in Tokyo, where they participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils' daughter

Gaël and Elina became first-time parents on October 15, 2022, when they welcomed their daughter Skaï Monfils. The couple has been sharing sweet moments with their daughter on social media but usually keeps her face away from the camera.

Gaël Monfils and his wife, Elina Svitolina, with their daughter, Skaï Monfils. Photo: @iamgaelmonfils (modified by author)

What happened to Elina Svitolina?

The tennis star has had a few injuries that prevented her from playing effectively. Svitolina underwent surgery on her right foot in mid-September 2024 to address a long-standing injury that had been impacting her performance throughout the year. The surgery ended her 2024 season prematurely.

In January 2024, Elina suffered from a back injury during her fourth-round match at the 2024 Australian Open against Linda Noskova and had to withdraw from her match.

Elina Svitolina plays against Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina during the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2024, in NYC. Photo: Robert Prange (modified by author)

How rich is Elina Svitolina?

Elina Svitolina's net worth is estimated to be $12 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is around $2 million richer than her husband, Gaël Monfils, who is estimated to be worth $10 million.

Where do Gaël and Elina live?

Elina and Gaël currently reside in Monaco, where they relocated after getting married. Svitolina previously resided in London, England, while Monfils was living in Geneva, Switzerland.

Gaël also owns a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom penthouse in the Paraiso complex in Miami, Florida. The complex is home to celebrities like Alex Rodriguez and David Guetta. The pro tennis athlete owns another house in Trelex, Switzerland.

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina attend the WTA Summer Party 2019 at Jumeirah Carlton Tower on June 28, 2019, in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by author)

FAQs

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina are currently one of the most successful tennis couples. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about their relationship;

Who is Monfils married to?

Gaël Monfils is married to Ukrainian pro tennis player Elina Svitolina. The couple got engaged in April 2021 and tied the knot on July 16, 2021.

Are Monfils and Svitolina still married?

Tennis stars Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina are still married. Their relationship has remained strong since they married in 2021.

Does Elina Svitolina have a child?

The Ukrainian tennis star is a mother. Elina Svitolina's baby, daughter Skaï Monfils, was born in October 2022.

Did Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils split?

Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils are still together. They briefly split in early 2021 but reconciled and have since been each other's support system, both on and off the court.

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina attend the Citi Taste of Tennis Indian Wells on March 04, 2019, in Indian Wells, California. Photo: Rich Fury (modified by author)

Gaël Monfils' wife, Elina Svitolina, is a beloved figure in Ukrainian tennis. The couple continue to support each other through the highs and lows of their professional careers while raising their daughter, Skaï.

