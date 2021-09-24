Emma Raducanu: age, boyfriend, parents, ranking, us open, profiles, worth

Emma Raducanu is one of the most talented British tennis players of all time. She is a clear depiction of beauty and brains. Her talent has seen her competing in various tennis events and emerging victoriously. How well do you know her? Join us as we unpack more fascinating facts.

Emma celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada during the US Open on September 11, 2021. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Emma Raducanu US Open came after defeating talented professional tennis players such as Bibiane Schoofs, Mayar Sherif, and Mariam Bolkvadze. Other players included Stafanie Voegele, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Belinda Bencic, Zhang Shuai, Maria Sakkari, and Shelby Rogers.

Emma's profile summary and bio

Full name: Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu Year of birth: November 13, 2002

November 13, 2002 Emma's parents: Ian and Renee

Ian and Renee Emma Raducanu age: 18 years as at 2021

18 years as at 2021 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Religion: Christianity

Christianity Citizenship: British and Canadian

British and Canadian Current residence: London

London Gender: Female

Female Emma's boyfriend: None

None Emma Raducanu ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Emma Raducanu height: 5 feet and 9 inches

5 feet and 9 inches Career: Professional tennis player

Professional tennis player Twitter: @EmmaRaducanu

@EmmaRaducanu Instagram: emmaraducanu

Early life

The tennis player was born on November 13, 2002, making her 18 years as of 2021. Emma Raducanu's mother is Renee Raducanu, and her father is Ian Raducanu, a Romanian financier. Her mum is from Shenyang, Liaoning, China, while her father hails from Bucharest, Romania.

Emma Raducanu on September 20, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Emma Raducanu parents moved to the United Kingdom when she was two years old. She completed her studies at Newstead Wood School. Emma Raducanu's school was in Orpington.

Career

Emma Raducanu's coach is Andrew Richardson. The tennis player debuted professionally into the tennis world in 2018. She plays a Right-handed and Two-handed backhand and has completed several competitions and won various awards.

On September 11, 2021, she won a match against Leylah Fernandez during the US Open. Emma Raducanu's ranking as of August 23, 2021, is number 150.

Emma won against her opponent in a 6-4, 6-3 win and scooped her first grand slam. She became the first woman to win a major in her second grand slam event. She also broke the record as the first Romanian to win a grand slam singles title since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon at 17 years.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada holds the runner-up trophy as Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after their Women's Singles final match. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Emma Raducanu's family

Her parents have been quite supportive of their daughter. They have been her best support system. She loves spending her free time with them.

Emma Raducanu's remarks

The grand slam champion spoke to Carolyn Manno of CNN sport and expressed her gratitude. She is quoted saying;

I hope we’ll play each other in many finals and matches on the Tour, on these stages, on such events as this on Arthur Ashe.

I mean, it’s so much fun, and for the grand slam final here to have two of us who are young and coming up, it just shows how bright the future of tennis is, and hopefully, we’ll be able to follow in the footsteps of some of the great who have played and are playing right now.

Queen's message to Emma Raducanu

Her victory saw several people praising her. One of the highlights was from the Queen, who praised her outstanding performance and achievement. She is quoted saying:

At such a young age, it is a great achievement, and credit to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt that you and your opponent Leylah Fernandez’s amazing performances will inspire the future generation of tennis players. I extend you my best wishes, as well as those of your numerous supporters.

Martina Navratilova, an 18-time grand slam singles champion, also made great remarks for the young winner. She tweeted;

A star is born. Emma Raducanu is making history, and she’s only beginning. And you’ll never have to qualify for anything else.

Is Emma Raducanu dating?

Emma Raducanu attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

Being both beautiful and successful, one would imagine that the professional tennis player is dating. However, there is no such public information yet regarding Emma Raducanu's boyfriend. We will update you when the beauty makes a public declaration.

Emma Raducanu's net worth

Emma Raducanu prize money for her victory over Leylah Fernandez was about £1.8 million. She is estimated to be worth about £303,000 from her entire tennis career.

Emma Raducanu is a talented tennis player who has climbed the ranks to become one of the youngest successful British players. At only 18 years, it is evident that the future is just opening up for her. We wish her the very best as she soars even higher.

READ ALSO: Diggy Simmons: age, baby, girlfriend, height, parents, movies, profile

Briefly.co.za recently published a sensational read on Diggy Simmons. Diggy made his first on-screen appearance at ten years old in the reality show Run's House alongside his family and father, Reverand Joseph Simmons.

He has since made a name for himself as a model for Dolce & Gabbana, an acclaimed singer and rapper, and appeared in several TV series and movies.

Source: Briefly.co.za