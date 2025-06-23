Foschini is back on the radar for Mzansi's fashionistas, thanks to a glowing TikTok plug from a local woman showcasing trendy boots from the store

The footage has gone viral, sparking a buzz with thousands of views and praise from South African viewers who loved the winter fashion recommendations

Foschini's winter collection is reigniting interest among South African shoppers, with many thanking the TikTok influencer for her stylish, affordable fashion finds

Whether for a date night, girls' outing, or workplace slay, it seems that Foschini is officially back on the radar for Mzansi’s stylish shoppers, thanks to one woman's fashion-forward TikTok plug.

A woman in South Africa plugged Mzansi with Foschini's winter boots. Image: @kayleighchanyan

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with Foschini boots

A South African fashionista is making waves online after sharing a glowing review of her shopping experience at popular retail store Foschini, encouraging Mzansi women to check out the store for stylish and affordable fashion.

In a viral TikTok video posted by the babe under the handle @kayleighchanyan, she flaunted sleek, trendy boots with different designs from Foschini.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @kayleighchanyan simply said the following:

"@Foschini SA is serving us this winter #bootinspo@Foschinifashion."

Her video has already garnered thousands of views and sparked a buzz in the comment section, with many users eager to know which branch she visited. Viewers praised her for the plug as they took to the comments section.

This shout-out comes at a time when South African consumers are becoming more selective about where they spend their money, often comparing in-store options with online retailers like Shein and Temu. The woman’s endorsement of Foschini serves as a reminder that local retail still offers trendy and accessible fashion.

Foschini, part of The Foschini Group (TFG), has long been a go-to for many South African women, and this unexpected plug has reignited interest in its product lines.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the woman’s winter plug

South African users quickly flooded the comments section, thanking her for the recommendation, while some inquired for more information, and others simply gushed over the stunningly different boats.

Dehlia Booysen said:

"Wou die bruin luella en swart TFG boots koop Maart maar toe gaan dit nie om my been nie . Moes toe maar by YDE gaan koop."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"That’s always the problem with knee-high boots. Glad you found one you like."

Bri raved over the winter blanket, saying:

"Stunning."

User commented:

"I was there yesterday!! Amazing! Everything you've shown us is real, and the quality of those Throwers, top tier!!"

Winter finds and product plugs in South Africa

