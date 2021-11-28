“Teach Them Young”: SA Celebrates 9-Year Old for Saving to Buy His Own Phone

A little boy and his adorable bag of coins have the internet talking after he was able to buy a phone with the moola

One social media user says the 9-year-old saved a bunch of his pocket money to purchase the tech advice

Peeps headed to the comments section congratulating the young man for using his money so wisely

An adorable little boy is definitely being an example to many South Africans with poor spending habits. The money-savvy tween apparently saved up his pocket money for the exciting purchase and has peeps encouraged to come up with their own savings plans.

Image: @KingDon_za/Twitter

, Twitter user @KingDon_za shared a pic of the little boy alongside his new device.

"This 9-year-old bought himself a Samsung A2 core with his own savings, teach them while they are still young," he enthusiastically captioned the post.

One hilarious person was definitely proud of the young boy but was really embarrassed to learn that a 9-year-old had the same phone as him.

Check out some of the other silly comments below:

@FrantzFanon02 said:

"Feel sorry for the cashier who had to count that."

@lolitagd said:

"Great idea to teach savings. Now next time take him through the process of entering a bank and swapping those coins for bills. Then take him to the store to pay in bills."

@ErnestMaeso said:

"He's lucky that he has something to save it is not that easy out there."

@Toma_Dope said:

"The parents did great. Now they need to teach how to invest. Imagine you begin investing from 9 By 25 you'll be financially free unlike most of us."

