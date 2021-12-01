Mnet's 'Legacy' to End, Fans Share Mixed Reactions: "It Was Starting to Drag"

Mnet soapie Legacy is currently filming its second and final season as it is coming to an end in September next year

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has revealed that the telenovela's cast and crew are busy shooting the final season until February next year

The viewers of the telenovela shared mixed reactions to the news with many feeling sorry for the star-studded cast of the soapie

The Legacy is coming to an end. The Mnet soapie will conclude the shooting of its second season in February next year, according to reports.

Mnet's 'Legacy' is coming to an end.

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter share that Mnet has pulled the plug on the Tshedza-produced show telenovela.

Mphela said the viewers of Legacy will get a chance to watch their fave soapie until September 2022. Check out his post below:

The fans of the soapie shared mixed reactions to the news. Check out some of their comments below:

@DeenickJ said:

"Truth be told it was starting to drag and going in circles but the cast is amazing."

@Tumi_MrsL wrote:

"I will definitely miss Sanele, that character was so lovable, and Lexi and the uncle… This show really had a great cast. Storyline wasn’t too exciting but we loved the characters man."

@Noccy_mzobe commented:

"Not that it is not good. Legacy is good.. pity it was not being viewed by many due to it being on Mnet."

@manspish said:

"In my opinion, I see this legacy story line as #TheRiver1Magic that went to private school."

