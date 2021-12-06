Mohale Motaung Bags International Award, Mzansi Reacts: "Award Winning Cutie"

Media personality Mohale Motaung has excitedly shared that he bagged an international award this past weekend

The radio presenter took home the Male Personality of the Year accolade at the Africa Choice Awards in Nigeria

Somizi's estranged hubby's fans and peers in the entertainment space have congratulated him for flying the Mzansi flag high

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mohale Motaung took to social media to announce that he bagged an international award on Sunday, 5 November. The excited media personality took home the Male Personality of the Year at the Africa Choice Awards in Nigeria.

Mohale Motaung won an international award at the weekend. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

The radio presenter beat the likes of Mzansi actor Oros Mampofu and other celebs from Ghana and Nigeria. Somizi's estranged hubby took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans. He also thanked everyone who voted for him. He added:

TshisaLIVE reports that the Africa Choice Awards celebrate the brightest stars across the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mohale's fans and peers in the entertainment space took to his comment section to congratulate him. Check out some of their comments below:

Lady Du said:

"I mean you are my friend you can’t not win. Congratulations my love."

nuzzah378 wrote:

"You have made all of us proud, hard work pays indeed."

ehlogonolonchabs commented:

"Lol, I can feel your excitement from where I am. Otlaletse shame congratulations."

onowajohnlennon said:

"Smart young man. We love you, doll."

lindiwe.mahlase.988 commented:

"Congratulations, with his grace be blessed."

xoliemahlangu added:

"Award winning cutie. Congratulations Mo."

Somizi shades estranged hubby Mohale Motaung

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi shaded his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung. Their marriage had ended it tears it seems. The larger-than-life media personality was a guest on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest on Wednesday night, 10 November.

The reality TV star threw major shade in the direction of his former boo when Mufasa asked about him during the lit episode. SomGaga's reply to Cassper's question left many viewers shook.

The rapper-turned-TV host asked Somizi where Mohale was and SomG gave the presenter a vicious response. According to ZAlebs, Somizi said:

"Oh he's gone. He is no longer alive."

Source: Briefly.co.za