A gent and a lady running away from dogs left many people on the internet in laughter

The video gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views, thousands of likes and comments

The pair's reactions amused social media users as they flooded the comments section with laughter

A video of a gent and woman running away from dogs entertained many people, with some cracking jokes in the comments.

A man and a lady run away from dogs in a TikTok video. Image: @httpslihle/TikTok and Angel Pietro/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Men and woman run away from dogs in a video

The clip shared by @httpslihle on TikTok shows a man and a woman having a good time on the road while enjoying each other's company until the pair were met with a surprise.

As the video continued, the two dogs came out of a house and barked while chasing the lady along with the man. The gent displayed a grand gesture as he stood behind to fight off the dogs while the woman ran into the car. As she was a bit further away, he also began to run.

The man's heroic gesture melted hearts online, leaving people in awe. The clip generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens have a field day in the comments

The pair's reaction amused the online community by cracking jokes in the comments section.

Kgotso Thotobolo said:

"Nna, I would have left you."

T.hato shared:

"But he's a nice person. He made sure you ran, and he protected you. My boyfriend once left me. Yooh, that guy."

kamogelo_C expressed:

"Protect that man at all costs."

Ntando commented:

"That man literally protected you sana, keep him."

Shirley simply said:

"This is so cute bandla."

