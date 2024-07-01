A clip of a group of students picking up an educator's Kia left many people in laughter, and it went viral

The TikTok footage captured the attention of online users, gathering many views, likes and comments

The young men's hilarious antics amused social media users as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

A group of learners decided to make their school journey memorable. The students entertained many online users with their shenanigans.

A group of students picked up a teacher's Kia in a TikTok video. Image: @rhulani.radebe

Schoolboys pick up a teacher’s Kia in a video

The footage shared by @rhulani.radebe on TikTok shows a group of learners picking up a teacher's Kia. As the students picked up the car, they moved it slightly and then dropped it out of fear of being caught.

While the schoolboys dropped the vehicle, they ran away in different directions as they laughed it off. The clip grabbed the attention of many online users, generating over 337K views and thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Take a look at the young men's mischievous antics in the video below:

Online users are in laughter

The video entertained many people as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Aya_aphiwe said:

"Personally, I’d feel violated."

Marcus expressed:

"Kids will be kids."

Mosanamatsimela shared:

"Tjo. my learners placed my number plate upside-down.. I realised after a week."

Langa_sa commented:

"This is wild."

Siphume Mbili wrote:

"I am worried about the one who ran in the opposite direction."

Mzansi teacher is defeated by pupil’s antics in the classroom, shares video

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a learner showing off his mischievous antics left many people in Mzansi with laughter, and the clip went viral.

The footage shared by @datkid_fl3xx on the video platform shows a learner standing in front of the classroom, making hilarious gestures. As the clip progresses, one can see the teacher, who is exhausted by the pupil's antics. The educator is too tired to speak as she stares at the camera, looking defeated.

