Gospel star Betusile Mcinga and Umhlobo Wenene FM DJ Mafa Bavuma are set to meet in a boxing match on 25 September

The two stars reassure fans that there is no bad blood between them, the event is purely for entertainment

Social media is reacting to the unexpected boxing match news between Mcinga and Bavuma with entertaining comments

Gospel star Betusile Mcinga and popular DJ Mafa Bavuma are going to fight in a boxing match. Image: @betusile

Gospel singer Betusile Mcinga is going head-to-head with Umhlobo Wenene FM DJ Mafa Bavuma in a boxing match. Dubbed the Battle of Personalities, the event will be held on 25 September at the Orient Theatre in East London.

According to the Daily Sun, the two stars remain very good friends and have agreed to a boxing match just to try something new. This will be an opportunity for their fans to be entertained and see them in a different light.

Mcinga and Bavuma are both inexperienced boxers and the match is expected to be hilarious, said George Meko, the fight organiser:

"This will be funny and interesting. I can't wait for the fight."

Tickets for the match can be bought through Computicket starting at R350. Excited fans showed excitement for the upcoming match and interacted with Mafa Bavuma on Twitter.

@MazolaKowa said:

"Please sani. And ukhumbule mna oko ndihamba nawe asoze ndikujikele okanye ndikukhanyele ngomzuzu wokugqibela ndixelise uSimon ekhanyela uYesu.Wabethwa awabethwa ndizakuma ndithi my champ and the winner nge-25 September Mafa Bavuma."

@MuuzP tweeted:

"Andisakusizeli uzakutyumza lamfo waku Gatyane shem. Uzakubetha ngebible utyhafe uNduna."

