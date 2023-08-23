Jessica Nkosi has always been a lover of Volvo's luxurious cars. The former The Queen actress has been moving around in style since becoming a Volvo brand ambassador in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

One cannot help but think of class and elegance when one hears Jessica Nkosi's name. The star has made a name for himself in the South African acting industry with roles like Qondi in isiBaya to Thando Sebata in The Queen.

Jessica Nkosi has driven a number of Volvo cars since the beginning of her partnership in 2019. Image: @hessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Scrolling through her Instagram page, you cannot miss the star's mouthwatering Volvo cars, from the XC40 she started driving when the partnership started in 2019 to the recent pink C40 that turned heads.

Briefly News looks at Jessica's evolution from an XC40 to a powerful and colorful Volvo C40.

1. Jessica Nkosi begins partnership with Volvo with an XC40

It's not every day that an international company like Volvo partners with a local star. In 2019, popular South African actress Jessica Nkosi announced that she had inked a major deal with Volvo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Taking to her Instagram page at the time, the star shared a snap standing beside a blue Volvo XC40 and wrote:

"Soooooo...You’re looking at the new @volvocarsa ambassador...So excited to share this with you my loves. It’s a privilege to join this prestigious brand and family. Looking forward to sharing all my #VolvoMomentsSA with you #SwedishLuxury."

According to reports, the fancy whip goes for a cool R700k in Mzansi.

2. Jessica Nkosi switches things up with a Volvo XC60

It wasn't long before Jessica Nkosi went one-up in the size stakes with a Volvo XC60 valued at R750k. The stunner decided to step outside her comfort zone with this one.

Taking to her socials, the Isibaya actress noted that she chose the red colour because it was giving "daring". Describing the whip, Jess said she had a blonde interior and many other modern interiors.

"Decided to go for the RED my loves. I know I said I like white, but I wanted to surprise myself and be daring. I’m so in love with this s*xy car and colour. She has a blonde interior, panoramic sunroof and 20 inch rims. You guys voted for that. So THANK YOU for helping me to design my new XC60 2021. She drives like a dream ☁️ AND is the safest car!!!!!"

3. Jessica Nkosi serves modern mom vibes with her Volvo XC90

One thing about Jessica Nkosi is she keeps elevating. The star had her followers salivating when she introduced her new "baby", a Volvo XC90 on her pages.

According to Cars.co.za, the Swedish machine features sensors under the boot which makes it easy and convenient for the mom to open the boot by just moving her leg under the car - talk about levels.

The machine reportedly retails for a cool R1.6 million. Announcing the arrival of her whip at the time, the star wrote:

"Hop in my loves. Let’s go own this week ❤️ I wish for a blessed and fulfilling week to each and every one of you. Lots and lots of love from me."

4. Jessica Nkosi goes electrical with the Volvo XC40 Recharge

Jessica Nkosi is the queen she thinks she is. Although many may think with the loadshedding in South Africa, electric cars are a no-no, well not for the former The Queen actress.

The star had her first taste of a fully electric car when she drove the Volvo XC40 Recharge. The XC40 is the Swedish luxury automaker's first fully electric vehicle, which is today available in both single-motor and twin-motor forms.

The actress testified that the all-electric cars were a piece of art. She said:

"At the @volvocarsa 'All Electric' Car Launch. The all-electric cars are out of this world, incredible!!!!!"

5. Jessica Nkosi flaunts her pink Volvo C40

Jessica Nkosi has continued to apply pressure with all the Volvo cars she has driven over the years. The star recently left Mzansi at a loss for words when she stepped out for Mother's Day in a pink Volvo C40.

Mzansi gasped at how stunning the star's pink whip looked. She took the car for a spin alongside singer Thabsie at the Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria.

Jessica Nkosi allegedly ready to buy a pricey Volvo car

After cruising around in high-end Volvos and having a healthy partnership with the brand, the mother of two is reportedly ready to make things official and buy her personal Volvo.

One can only wonder which one our fav will settle for.

Miss SA Natasha Joubert flaunts new R1.5 million Mercedes Benz GLC after being crowned winner

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Natasha Joubert's win as Miss South Africa comes with several perks. Apart from getting to work with several local and international brands, the model will also receive spoils from many companies.

Just like the others before her, Natasha has been gifted a brand-new car to cruise around with. The star took to her Instagram page to reveal that she was gifted a new Mercedes Benz GLC by Mercedes South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News