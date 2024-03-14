Lady Amar is celebrating the purchase of her new baby, a sleek big-body BMW X3

The award-winning DJ penned an emotional post as she introduced her new baby to her followers

Mzansi celebs congratulated Amar and sang her praises on her latest big girl purchase

Lady Amar is overjoyed after splurging on a new BMW X3. Images: lady_amar1

Source: Instagram

Lady Amar is beaming with pride after securing a new car! The 30-year-old disc jockey posted a video of herself going to fetch her brand new BMW X3 and introduced her baby, Faith, to the world.

Lady Amar splurges on new car

Our girl Lady Amar recently made a big girl purchase and is feeling brand new! Coming from a successful 2023, and the release of her latest project, God's Delay is not His Denial, Amar decided to spoil herself with some new wheels.

Taking to her Instagram page, the award-winning disc jockey posted a cinematic video captured on the day she fetched her new baby, Faith.

"Small girl, big God! Meet baby Faith! Thank you, @phungula1, for your incredible service. I’d do it with you, over and over again! @maluakon_photography, thank you for capturing such a beautiful moment for me. #GirlsWithBMW!"

Mzansi congratulates Lady Amar on her new purchase

Amar's peers showed her some love and congratulated her on the new wheels:

Mzansi media personality and Amar's sister, Ntando Duma said:

"Screaming! No, you are a beast, sis! Come fetch me with it in Thailand!"

South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe wrote:

"Congratulations!"

Local singer/ actress Simz Ngema congratulated Amar:

"Congratulations, sisi!"

Mzansi media personality, Refilwe Modiselle praised Amar:

"Congratulations, love; you work hard."

South African singer, Nkosazana Daughter cheered Amar on:

"We love you, sis, so much, and we thank the good Jehovah, always. More good things to come."

Local disc jockey, DJ Happygal said:

"Congratulations, my love. God is good all the time."

