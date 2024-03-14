Lira, real name Lerato Moipone Molapo celebrates her birthday on 14 March, making her 45 years old

South Africans sent the award-winning songstress heartfelt birthday wishes as she prepares to return to the stage

Among the special messages that flooded the timeline was that Lira has a beautiful soul

Daveyton-born superstar Lira has turned 45 years old. The singer showered herself with love on her special day.

Lira recently turned 45 years old. Image: @misslira

Source: Instagram

Lira wishes her self a happy birthday

Lerato Moipone Molapo, famously known as Lira, celebrates her birthday today on 14 March. On Instagram, the Ixesha hitmaker shared three pictures from what looks like a photoshoot.

"It’s my birthday," she wrote.

Fans, friends and industry colleagues shower Lira with birthday wishes

Mzansi peeps sent the award-winning songstress sweet birthday wishes. One of the special messages she received was that she has a beautiful soul.

maduvha_madima:

"I'm so grateful for this day. Happy birthday my friend, I love you."

nhlanhla_mafu:

"Love you to the moon and back, happy birthday my sweetheart."

brendamtambo:

"Happy birthday Lee, I love you."

@NancyNkosi3:

"A beautiful soul this one. I used to get a lot of her hugs when I worked in Northcliff Butchery love her."

@collinstimbela:

"Happy birthday to her love her so much hey."

@khoza_bonnie:

"Happy birthday to the super star, one of the greatest."

Lira prepares for stage comeback

According to Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela, Lira will be performing with a live band at the Bassline Fest for Africa Day.

"Lira returns to LIVE performances. Bassline Fest will be celebrating Africa Day with the Queen of Afro soul Lira on the 25th of May at Constitution Hill. This will be her first show, with a band, after two years recovering from a stroke. The festival will start at 3pm and end at 11pm."

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster, and the starting price is R270 to R430.

Lira speaks months after stroke

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lira's road to recovery has been inspirational to many as she continues to share her story with the world. The singer suffered a stroke in 2022 that affected her speech but has now made a remarkable recovery.

Lira shared her story about being fearless where she spoke about the struggles she faced at the beginning and now.

