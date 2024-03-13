Former Isidingo star and Gomora actor Thulani Mtsweni celebrated his birthday on 12 March

The talented actor's age becomes a hot topic as various websites suggest that he is as young as 30

The actor received love from fans who wished him a happy birthday despite wondering how old he is

Being a very low-key actor has people debating the most private details about one's life. The same can be said about actor Thulani Mtsweni who recently celebrated his birthday but nobody really knows how old he is.

Actor Thulani Mtsweni recently celebrated his birthday, and his age became a hot topic. Image: @mtswenithulani_stukie

Source: Instagram

Thulani celebrates birthday

Taking to Instagram, former Isidingo star and Gomora actor Thulani Mtsweni posted a video of him enjoying his birthday. The actor was born on 12 March, but which year remains a mystery.

Captioning his hilarious video, he wrote:

"Happy birthday Thug, khula njalo njalo (grow old) and keep dancing. The world is your stage."

How old is Thulani?

Different websites have stirred up controversy by suggesting that the skilled actor might be as young as 30 years old.

Wikipedia suggests that Thulani was born in 1968, making him 55 years old, while other sites like Buzz South Africa state that he was born in 1994, making him 30 years old.

No matter how old Thulani is, he definitely has a fun and youthful spirit.

Fans wish Thulani a happy birthday

Fans expressed their admiration for the actor and sent birthday wishes to him, even though some were curious about his age.

seekay_sa:

"Gusta k …the entire country says happy birthday king."

honestartworks:

"Wabulal' u bhuti ngesinene.." Happy birthday my brother."

ceecee_ndaba:

"Happy birthday Thulz, I wish you nothing but the best!"

sihlangu_millicent:

"Happy birthday to you my love may God bless you abundantly and brighten up your life with prosperity around the whole world."

lerato_mvelase:

"Beming bemong happy blessed dear."

