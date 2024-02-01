Popular musician DJ Melzi has purchased a brand-new car, and he shared a post expressing gratitude over his new vehicle

DJ Melzi already has an impressive car collection, as he often poses next to sleek cars on social media

His fans congratulated him on his latest achievement with many wishing him more success in the music industry

DJ Melzi started off the year on a high. The popular musician shared a picture of him at a Ford dealership as he collects his new whip.

DJ Melzi shares new whip

Famous DJ and chart-topper DJ Melzi took to Instagram to show off his new car. Many of our stars are notorious for showing off their fancy purchases, such as sleek cars and gorgeous homes and apartments.

DJ Melzi started off the new year on a major high as he purchased a brand-new car at Ford, and he shared a post expressing gratitude over his new vehicle.

Melzi pours heart out in heartfelt post

In his post, posing next to a car dealer, DJ Melzi was all smiles as he was handed the keys to his new ride.

In his caption, he said:

"The Lord doesn’t sleep‼️ I am grateful to step into a new era with my new home @ford_steyns. What an extraordinary blessing! Thank you, @ford_steyns for such a warm welcome into the family. Thank you, @fordsouthafrica @ford! We are cruising nicely into the new year with the all-new and exciting Ford Puma."

Fans congratulate DJ Melzi

Taking to his Instagram page, fans extended their congratulations to him for his latest achievement. Many fans expressed their wishes for continued success in the music industry.

lethabo.mekoaa:

"Congratulations Superstar!"

less_ndubazi

"My G the best."

tayveroy:

"Congratulations big bro."

ngimlo_buyisizwe_zungu:

"Congratulations my guy."

dreamconquers:

"Congratulations my guy."

percylelo:

"Congratulations DJ Melzi and Welcome once again into our Ford Steyns Family."

