Striker Peter Shalulie has been in good form for Mamelodi Sundowns after scoring three goals in his last four matches

Coach Rhulani Mokwena said he always had faith in the Namibian forward despite his struggles at the start of the season

Masandawana fans took to social media to praise the 30-year-old goalscorer as the side looks to finish the PSL season unbeaten

Striker Peter Shalulile has been in red-hot form for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Twitter

Namibian striker Peter Shalulie has been in red-hot form for Mamelodi Sundowns after scoring three goals in his last four matches.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena praised Shulile for his hard work at the PSL champions, who aim to rewrite history this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena backs Peter Shalulile

Mokwena praises Shalulile in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mokwena never gave up on the 30-year-old, while Sundowns need a clean sheet against Cape Town City on Saturday, 25 May 2024, to break a 20-year PSL defensive record.

Mokwena said:

"Peter [Shalulile], you know he is a very special player. I know, and I have said this before, a lot of people can give up on Peter Shalulile, but I will never give up on him at any given chance."

Masandawana fans praise Shalulile

Sundowns supporters took to social media to show their appreciation for Shalulile as the side prepares for their last PSL match against Cape Town City.

Patience Felicia Mankayi is a fan:

"For me, Shalulile is the best striker in the PSL."

Lutendo Mudau praised Mokwena:

"I have seen my coach play Shasha even when he couldn't trap the ball. He showed support and kept on playing him over and over again, and now he's back. Thanks, coach."

Courtley McTylor admires Shalulile:

"Shasha had a bad season, but the guy is a hard worker. I love his job at Downs."

Tshepo Clarence backed Shalulile:

"Shalulile is back to banging in goals."

Kgee Thulani Mthembu is impressed:

"The best striker in SA."

