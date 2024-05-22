Mamelodi Sundowns can secure another record this season if they manage a clean sheet against Cape Town City on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

Sundowns conceded ten goals this season, one away from the record set by Kaizer Chiefs in the 2003/2004 season

Masandawana fans took to social media to praise the side who lifted their seventh consecutive PSL title

Mamelodi Sundowns needs one more clean sheet to break the record for the fewest goals conceded. Image: Khaled Desouki/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Newly crowned PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will look for a clean sheet against Cape Town City on Saturday, 25 May 2024, to break a 20-year record on the last day of the season.

The Masandawana conceded ten goals this season, one away from the record set by Kaizer Chiefs in 2003/2024, while goalkeeper Ronwen Williams aims for the PSL Golden Glove Award.

Mamelodi Sundowns are gunning for all the records

Sundowns are close to another record, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the mood in the camp is at an all-time high, while winger Tashreeq Matthews wants to with the club.

The source said:

"The players just want the best every time they step out on the field, and breaking records is a way to show everybody they are on another level. There is one game left, and the players are determined to break as many records as possible."

Sundowns fans praise the team

Masandawana fans took to social media to praise the PSL champions and support them in achieving their goals.

Mashudu Matshili prasied Mokwena:

"Best coach in SA. Let the haters cry. Best team for the past 15 years and counting.

Lefty Kodibona applauded Sundowns :

"The best team in the country, whether they acknowledge it or not."

Moses Rafapa is proud of the Downs:

"The hard work of champions."

Selby Lindelani Sithole backs the Downs:

"We don't need that invincible tag, but if the Gods of football say yes, we shall wear it with pride."

Thabo Seolwana is a fan:

"The invincible team."

