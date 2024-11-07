Hugo Broos Needs Players To Step Up To Fill Bafana Bafana’s Gaps
- Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is missing the influence of injured stars Lyle Foster and Themba Zwane
- The Belgian tactician said both players play essential roles for the national side and hopes others can step up
- Local football fans praised the duo on social media, while they suggested other players who could fill the gaps
Coach Hugo Broos said the Bafana Bafana squad will miss injured duo Lyle Foster and Themba Zwane ahead of the Afcon qualifiers in November 2024.
The Bafana Bafana coach said both players fill essential roles in the squad, and he hopes others can step up to fill the vacancies left by the injured duo.
The duo were noticeable absentees from Broos' recent squad for the matches against Uganda and South Sudan as the Belgian named two uncapped players in the side.
Hugo Broos misses an injured duo
Broos speaks about Zwane and Foster in the tweet below:
According to iDiski Times, Broos admitted he should have protected Zwane while describing what he will miss from Foster's injury.
Broos said:
"Themba is a big loss, very big loss. Same for Lyle, he was the striker I wanted. He's got a lot of Premiership experience. He's strong, he moves more."
Fans back players to step up
Local football fans shared their feelings about the injured duo on social media and suggested players who could step up.
Cosmos Ikalafeng has doubts about Foster:
"I question his commitment to the national team. We have other strikers who will replace him."
Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy is a fan of Foster:
"Speedy recovery, lethal goal-scoring machine."
AU ST IN wants players to step up:
"All I can say is that in the absence of Mshishi, it's now an opportunity for some other players to step up and prove why the coach has called them to the national team."
Musa Wenkosi suggested a Zwane replacement:
"I would give Rele that number 10 role with ease."
Thatow Ntandow Bhali says Broos will miss Zwane:
"This coach relies too much on Zwane to a point where he forgets that he has to plan for life after him."
Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns will miss a star player
As Briefly News reported, star midfielder Themba Zwane will be out of action until 2025 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury while on international duty.
The midfielder will be missed by Bafana Bafana and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns following his injury.
