Coach Hugo Broos said the Bafana Bafana squad will miss injured duo Lyle Foster and Themba Zwane ahead of the Afcon qualifiers in November 2024.

The Bafana Bafana coach said both players fill essential roles in the squad, and he hopes others can step up to fill the vacancies left by the injured duo.

Themba Zwane and Lyle Foster were ruled out of the Bafana Bafana squad through injury. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The duo were noticeable absentees from Broos' recent squad for the matches against Uganda and South Sudan as the Belgian named two uncapped players in the side.

Hugo Broos misses an injured duo

Broos speaks about Zwane and Foster in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos admitted he should have protected Zwane while describing what he will miss from Foster's injury.

Broos said:

"Themba is a big loss, very big loss. Same for Lyle, he was the striker I wanted. He's got a lot of Premiership experience. He's strong, he moves more."

Fans back players to step up

Local football fans shared their feelings about the injured duo on social media and suggested players who could step up.

Cosmos Ikalafeng has doubts about Foster:

"I question his commitment to the national team. We have other strikers who will replace him."

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy is a fan of Foster:

"Speedy recovery, lethal goal-scoring machine."

AU ST IN wants players to step up:

"All I can say is that in the absence of Mshishi, it's now an opportunity for some other players to step up and prove why the coach has called them to the national team."

Musa Wenkosi suggested a Zwane replacement:

"I would give Rele that number 10 role with ease."

Thatow Ntandow Bhali says Broos will miss Zwane:

"This coach relies too much on Zwane to a point where he forgets that he has to plan for life after him."

Source: Briefly News