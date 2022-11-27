Sizwe Dhlomo is topping Twitter trends after his name was mentioned in another incident that has led to Kaya FM firing another employee

The radio presenter allegedly played a part in the firing of Sibongile Mtyali because he has close ties with the station's bosses

Sizwe headed to Twitter to give his side of the story, but peeps are not buying it and are still calling him toxic

Sizwe Dhlomo has been implicated in an incident that led to the firing of Sibongile Mtyali from Kaya FM, months after Unathi Nkayi was also laid off from her job at the station.

Twitter users called out Sizwe Dhlomo after his involvement in another scandal that led to another employee being fired. Image: @sizwedhlomo.

The seasoned media personality came under fire from social media users who accused him of being a toxic co-worker who always gets his way because of his ties with the station's management.

It all started when City Press reported that Sibongile Mtyali was laid off from her job after a fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo. According to reports, Mtyali was fired because she refused to fire another employee as per Dhlomo's request. Sources close to the station said people at the station are scared of Sizwe because he gets what he wants due to his close ties with board members.

Social media users blast Sizwe Dhlomo

@peterbroggs said:

"Kaya FM has fired Sibongile Mtyali after she allegedly refused to fire sports presenter Mpho Maboi following her altercation with Sizwe Dlomo, who complained about Mpho allegedly continually arriving late for the show."

@Monatseng commented:

"Wasn't Unathi asking sizwe to arrive on time so she could be able to leave, and he refused? And now he's reporting Mpho for...*checks notes*... arriving late???"

Sizwe Dhlomo addresses the backlash

Sizwe Dhlomo tried to do damage control by posting a lengthy Twitter post explaining what happened. He said Sibongile was fired because she refused to fire a new employee who was not attending crucial meetings.

