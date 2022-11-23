Sithelo Shozi has taken to Twitter to criticise Shauwn "MaMKhize" Mkhize for failing to support her when she accused her son Andile of abuse

Sonia Mbele, whose son is involved in a similar situation, issued a statement in which she stated that she is waiting for the law to take its course

South African online peeps responded to Sithelo's Twitter post by shading MaMkhize for failing her

Sithelo Shozi rushed to her timeline after seeing how Sonia Mbele handled her son Donell Mbele's allegations of domestic abuse.

Sithelo Shozi has shaded Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize following Sonia Mbele's statement addressing her son, Donell Mbele's domestic abuse allegations. Image: @_sithelo and @kwa_mammkhize and @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Twitter went crazy when disturbing screenshots of a conversation that was allegedly between Donell and a girl named Reokeditswe and images of gruesome bruises went viral.

Briefly News earlier reported that the former Generations actress caught strays right away after her son was exposed. Sonia's name, rather than Donell's, topped the trends, and the debate shifted from domestic abuse to who should be trending.

After seeing her name trend, Sonia posted a statement essentially saying Donell will face the music. Sonia then stated that she has always encouraged women to come forward when they are being abused. She vowed to continue to do so even if her son is the alleged perpetrator.

Sithelo whose experience was clearly different when she alleged that her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane, abused her praised Sonia in a tweet.

Even though Sithelo did not mention Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize, Andile's mother, who denied witnessing her being abused, peeps took it as a direct jab at the business mogul.

Peeps shared the following comments:

@Euu_Geee said:

"@kwa_mammkhize can't relate"

@King_Q___95 wrote:

"@Sbahle_Mpisane_ take notes uyekele uba as* licker nawe."

@MissyMessyHunny replied:

"@TheeSonia What a graceful response. Shows the type of person she is ❤️"

@MphowEntle commented:

"Not that nonsense of a statement Mamkhize released when Andile abused you."

Sonia Mbele addresses son's domestic abuse allegations

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele has broken her silence on reports that her son beat his girlfriend to a pulp. The star issued a statement denouncing what her son did and vowed to take necessary steps to resolve the matter.

It all started when Donell's girlfriend, Reokeditswe, headed to social media to share pictures of her bruised face and body, claiming he had caused the injuries. She also posted a screenshot of a conversation they had where Sonia's son admitted that he molested her.

Responding to the viral photos in a statement, the former Generations star blasted her son for following in his father's footsteps. Sonia Mbele admitted that she should have taken the necessary steps to ensure that Donell doesn't end up like her ex-husband. She, however, vowed that she would let the law take its course.

