Popular actor Kagiso Modupe and his family were in tears as they parted ways with their helper, identified as Ndo

The Scandal! star said Ndo was more than just a helper but a mother, gogo, and pillar of strength

Social media users couldn't help but chop onions after watching the emotional video shared on social media

Kagiso Modupe had his followers and industry colleagues in their feels when he posted a video from a farewell party he hosted for their helper, Ndo.

‘Scandal!’ actor Kagiso Modupe shared an emotional video bidding farewell to his helper. Image: @kagisoyabakwena.

Source: Instagram

Helpers often become a part of the family especially if they work for a long time. The attachment grows, especially with the kids because they spend a lot of time together. This is true in Kagiso Modupe's situation.

The popular actor and his family struggled to hold back their tears as they parted ways with their longtime helper who was retiring.

The Daily Sun reports that the actor shared the touching video on his Instagram page alongside a heartwarming caption. Kagiso said Ndo was more than just a helper but a mother, a gogo to his babies, a prayer warrior and a pillar of strength. He wrote:

"Her Name is Ndo and not helper. Her name is Mama, gogo, pillar of strength, friend, nurse, kindness, wisdom, and Love. She is not a helper, but a prayer warrior sent to us by God and our ancestors. Thank you for all the years you have blessed us with your light as part of our family and friends. We love you Ndo and we pray that God’s Grace shines upon you as you enjoy your retirement years with your family. We will definitely miss you so much."

Source: Briefly News