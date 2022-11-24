A little boy showed wisdom beyond his years by giving his parents a lesson on how to treat him and each other

TikTok user @boopsalot shared the video of the toddler talking about the importance of saying sorry to yourself

Social media users were impressed by his simple yet profound teaching about humanity in a viral video

A little boy shared his wisdom about the importance of apologising. Image: @boopsalot/TikTok

A boy took the initiative to correct his parents' behaviour and taught them a lesson on apologising. The boy politely asked his dad to apologise and even showed him how to do it by encouraging him to repeat after him.

"You have to say sorry to your kids, you have to say sorry to your mom, and you have to say sorry to yourself."

Those simple words out of the innocent child's mouth touched many people on TikTok, and the video went viral with over 3 million views.

Netizens said the boy was emotionally intelligent and everyone should take his messages seriously.

People pressed on the fact that not many parents feel it's necessary to apologise to their children. Because they are old, they assume they are always right.

Read some comments from the post below:

@pdubb_1 said:

"Sounds like dad learned his lesson from his son."

@slowmag2 wrote:

"Fully agree. Parents aren't always right and should apologize to their children. Just because you're the parent doesn't mean you're always right."

@amandamix34 commented:

"He is emotionally intelligent."

@baddabingbaddabing added::

"This kid is a genius. I don't think anyone has ever said, "You have to say sorry to yourself" this is a profound statement."

@mightyman89 mentioned:

"The parents are raising a really intelligent smart young man."

@sunshineoncloudydays1 posted:

"Apologise to your son has got me in this house screaming."

@marleywarley2 said:

"Alright now. I didn’t ask for a therapy session. This what between you and your father."

