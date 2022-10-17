One inspiring Mzansi woman has worked hard to make her roadside wood fire pizza joint a thriving success

Briefly News had the honour of sharing Lebogang Schultz’s story on social media, celebrating her hustle

The people of Mzansi expressed their love for pizza along with the pride they had for Lebogang’s perseverance

A Mzansi woman by the name of Lebogang Schultz opened her own roadside wood oven-baked pizza restaurant, and it is thriving.

Lebogang Schultz's pizza joint had people salivating and clapping. Image: Supplied

It takes great courage to pursue your dreams and start a venture that might not work out. Seeing Lebogang go for it and achieve greatness had many inspired.

Briefly News shared Lebogang’s story on Facebook, showing off her cool and innovative roadside pizza joint. You can practically smell the deliciousness through the screen!

“Lebogang Schultz opened her own wood oven-baked pizza restaurant

“This female entrepreneur started her business in Mamelodi and is passionate about providing amazing food to her customers.”

The people of Mzansi shower Lebogang with praise

Seeing Lebogang succeed and grow a thriving business had many congratulated her in the comment section. It is clear to see that we have a lot of pizza fans in our following.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

Kgomotso Phyllis said:

“Wow kaatla ke tlo support ”

Ma Gee said:

“Amen! Hallelujah!”

Cassper Thabang said:

“ more blessings Mem❤️”

Edward Hloahloa said:

“Good job Mo girl,I do love pizza hle Wena”

Nobuhle Nicky Mkhize said:

“How I love Pizza ”

