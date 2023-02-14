A content mom of one residing in Gauteng who recently had a baby after thinking she couldn’t have kids says she does not celebrate Valentine’s Day

The beautiful mother believes that love should be celebrated daily, and she and her hubby have unique traditions to keep the spark alive

Talking to Briefly News, Gail Motloung opened up about how happy she is to be a mom and have a kind partner, offering advice to singles still searching for love

A beautiful woman from the Vaal Triangle in Gauteng, who had a baby after thinking she’d never be a mom, says she and her husband don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Gail Motloung is a happy momma and wife. Image: Gail Motloung/Supplied.

The mother of one is an inspiration to many after overcoming a toxic marriage and depression before finding true love and having her little boy, sweet Karabo.

Talking to Briefly News, Gail Motloung explained that she and her husband try and appreciate each other daily:

“I even forgot it was Valentine’s Day. I believe that love should be celebrated daily.

“What we do is, we go out on a date every Sunday, just to catch up because during the week, we get so busy with work and now have another full-time job, which is the baby.

“There, we talk about us and our plans. We try not to discuss anything work-related. Every last Friday of the month, we do something special like an indoor picnic or a movie night with the baby.”

The happy woman feels incredibly blessed to be a mommy

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Gail opened up about her struggles with falling pregnant and thinking she would never be blessed with a child.

But despite the hardships she faced, the 30-year-old never lost faith in God and is happy to be in a healthy relationship:

“It has always been my desire for my kids to be raised by both parents, considering that a lot is happening with couples divorcing or separating. I'm so grateful to give that to my son.

“It could have been different, though. I hope we fight to continue building a safe home for him and those to come.”

Gauteng mom thinks Valentine’s Day should be every day

Gail encourages couples to show love to each other daily, even in small ways:

“Create your own love story that only you can tell. It’s not always about buying flowers and chocolates, but having a man cook for his woman or a woman taking out her man on a spa date.

“What you see on social media is not always real because some people get those flowers, but they don't know the true meaning of being loved. Learn and practice each other's love languages.

“Practice kindness towards each other and spend more time talking, asking questions and getting to know each other. Above all, pray with each other and for each other.

The gorgeous mom also has sound advice for singles who are looking for love:

“You deserve the best there is, so never settle for less than what you want. Love yourself enough and take good care of yourself.

“Sometimes, the right person for you will come when you least expect, so spend more time equipping yourself.

“Be kind to yourself. Let them find you in the right space. Use this time to introspect and figure out what makes you happy and once you find it out, just do it!”

