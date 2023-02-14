A young accountant from Johannesburg is over the moon about landing a job in London

The excited woman posted about her wonderful milestone on social media and shared a snap from her first day at work

Netizens eagerly wished the newly employed hun well for the rest of her journey with the international company

A hard-working accountant from Johannesburg posted a pic online to celebrate her first day at work at a company in London.

Hlengiwe Dladla is amped about her international job. Image: Hlengiwe Dladla/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young woman looked chuffed with her win and wore a huge smile on her face.

LinkedIn user, Hlengiwe Dladla, who studied accounting at the University of Johannesburg, captioned her post:

“God has done it again!” Today marks my first day with my new employer and I feel at home.”

“I am excited to see what the new journey has in store for me and the growth that's going to come with being away from my country and family.

“It's always been a dream to work abroad and God has now made it a reality. I'm in awe! Thank you BDO UK LLP for this amazing opportunity. Looking forward to it all.”

Netizens wish accountant well on international gig

LinkedIn users showered the young accountant with praise:

Karabo Tlhapi said:

“Wow, it’s very inspiring, indeed, what God Almighty can do. The time is now, girl. If God said yes, that’s a green light. Know that Heaven's windows are open, and you are backed up by the Spirit of God. Nothing to fear.”

Dorothy Sithole wished her well:

“Aww. With God, all things are possible. Congrats to you, dear! Wishing you nothing but the very best in your new journey with BDO.”

