When a mountain lion attacked her son playing outside, a mother jumped into action

The mother repeatedly hit the animal with her bare hands till it let go of the five-year-old

Wildlife officials who hailed the mother's actions tracked down the mountain lion before putting it down

They say there is nothing like a mother's love for her child.

A mother fought off a mountain lion which attacked her son with bare hands. Photo: Andres Pina.

This saying came to pass after a mother saved her 5-year-old son from a mountain lion that attacked the boy in their compound in Calabasas, California.

According to officials, the mother jumped into action after hearing her son who was playing outside screaming.

In a desperate attempt to save him from the animal dragging him around, she repeatedly hit it numerous times with her bare hands till it let him go.

"She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching at the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son," a statement by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife read.

While terming her a hero for saving her son’s life, the department said the child sustained injuries to his head and neck.

Tracked down

Wildlife officials investigating the incident scene came across an aggressive mountain lion, and they put it down.

They later established that it was the same animal that attacked the child.

Speaking to CBS, a wildlife expert urged people not to run away when facing a mountain lion.

"Try to make yourself look bigger than you are and give it space to move on," the expert said.

Mother saves baby

