Another Gert-Johan Coetzee original recently debuted at a Hollywood red carpet, worn by the talented Skai Jackson

The former child star wore the braided hair-inspired gown at the 2026 Actor awards and ignited rave reactions from proud South Africans

Mzansi flooded the comment section singing the designer's praises on another extraordinary piece

Gert-Johan Coetzee designed Skai Jackson’s dress for the Actor Awards. Images: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, gertjohancoetzee/ Instagram Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Disney

South African fashion excellence once again took centre stage in Hollywood, as actress Skai Jackson stunned at the 32nd Actor Awards on 1 March 2026 in a breathtaking Gert-Johan Coetzee original.

The eccentric braided hair gown, a masterpiece of texture and cultural storytelling, ignited a wave of pride across social media as Mzansi rushed to the comments to celebrate another world-class moment for the renowned celebrity designer.

Taking to Instagram to showcase the masterpiece, Coetzee shared a brief background of the gown, which featured in his 2025 Spring/ Summer collection.

"On the red carpet at the 32nd Annual Actors Awards, Skai Jackson stuns in Gert-Johan Coetzee SS25, a showcase of sculptural elegance and modern sophistication."

The gown is crafted to look as if it were woven entirely from black braided hair. The unique texture mimics traditional braiding patterns, creating a silhouette that is both edgy and incredibly chic.

Coetzee is a favourite among the country's elite, having recently collaborated with 2025 Miss South Africa Qhawekazi "Qhawe" Mazaleni and maintaining a legendary reputation for his iconic past work with Bonang Matheba.

He has also dressed American musicians Cardi B and Chloe Bailey. Working with Skai Jackson marks another massive milestone for the designer, as it cements his status as a global powerhouse in the fashion industry.

By blending high-fashion with a nod to African heritage, he has once again proven why he is the go-to visionary for stars looking to make a global statement.

See Skai Jackson's pictures below.

South Africa sings Gert-Johan Coetzee's praises

Mzansi took to the comment section in awe of Gert-Johan Coetzee's work. Read some of the comments below.

Radio and TV personality Pearl Modiadie admired:

"What a stunning dress! A work of art."

nonitheotiginal said:

"This is a beautiful dress."

khoelifashion was stunned:

"South African fashion designers are so underrated. This is gorgeous."

ykw_yikes gushed over Skai Jackson:

"Her face is elite."

Online users admired the dress Gert-Johan Coetzee designed for Skai Jackson. Image: gertjohancoetzee

morenitoricky was impressed:

"Keeping the glam natural and understated was an excellent decision. She looks incredible!"

LiPalesa_Moek suggested:

"She would have rocked it at the Durban July theme 'Marvels of Mzansi.' What a gorgeous, gorgeous dress."

kinglesboi raved:

"Gert-Johan Coetzee and Skai are a match made in fashion heaven!"

TshiiPree was impressed:

"Gert never disappoints

