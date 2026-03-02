Famous makeup artist Alexis Stone dropped a bombshell on social media after claiming to be behind Jim Carrey's controversial appearance

The content creator left the internet divided after claiming to have impersonated the legendary actor at the 2026 César Film Awards in France

While Carrey has yet to address the speculation, social media users wasted no time in taking a deep dive into Hollywood's latest scandal

Alexis Stone claims he was behind Jim Carrey's "new" look in Paris. Images: Neil Mockford/WireImage, thealexisstone/ Instagram, Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Hollywood is reeling after celebrity makeup artist Alexis Stone dropped a massive bombshell, claiming to be the mastermind behind Jim Carrey’s controversial appearance at the 2026 César Film Awards in France on 26 and 27 February 2026.

"Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris," announced the makeup artist and drag queen on Instagram on 1 March 2026, officially taking credit for the comedic actor's look that many fans dubbed "unrecognisable."

The claim comes after fans on social media insisted Carrey looked different at the prestigious event, even arguing that he may have been cloned.

Stone's post featured two photos of "Carrey" at the event after accepting an honorary award; it also included a picture of a mask, teeth, and a wig, resembling the exact facial features and signature hairstyle of the Buds actor, providing a chillingly realistic look at how the alleged transformation was achieved.

In 2025, Alexis Stone took the internet by storm when he debuted looks impersonating several Hollywood celebrities, including Meryl Streep, Adele, Jack Nicholson, Cardi B and even Lana Del Rey.

Like clockwork, his claims were met with mixed reactions, where several followers immediately bought into it, while others weren't as convinced and instead demanded proof of the transformation in a detailed video.

Whether Stone actually stood on that stage or is simply trolling to capitalise on the confusion, the stunt has blurred the line between reality and art.

Fans thought the performance played into the years-long conspiracy theory of Carrey's "death."

While the César Awards organisers insist the real Jim Carrey was there, Stone’s "evidence" planted a massive seed of doubt, where, until a transformation video or a statement from Carrey himself surfaces, this remains one of Hollywood’s biggest mysteries to date.

See Alexis Stone's post and past viral look below.

Social media reacts to Alexis Stone's claims

While a handful of supporters bought into the idea, others creamed "Cap," unconvinced that Alexis Stone was behind the Mask actor's "peculiar" appearance.

karlikarandos argued:

"I need the real Jim Carrey to confirm."

aaliyah.jm asked:

"So why is AI used in the last pic if this is legit?"

hollyradio demanded:

"Nah, we need more proof. Show us some video footage of the process."

erickpalacios04 was unconvinced:

"Are you telling me that the Cesar Awards gave Jim Carrey an Honorary Award, and the person who went to receive it was some random guy? No offence. That's disrespectful, and I don't believe it to be the truth."

sanaakhadijaa demanded:

"That’s AI, we need proof, and we need to see that Jim is well."

Fans are unconvinced that Alexis Stone impersonated Jim Carrey. Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

