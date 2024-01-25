One woman went to an animal sanctuary in KZN that also houses a huge snake in a glass enclosure

The woman and her son got to experience an up close and personal view of a giant of a giant serpent

The brave woman and her child thoroughly amused many online users who watched the viral TikTok video

One woman was a hit after showing a fun time at uShaka dangerous creatures. In the video, the Durban mum tried a feature of the facility.

A woman and son in Durban at uShaka dangerous creatures saw snakes in a unique way. Image: @makhobelaneo

Source: TikTok

Many people had joked after seeing how they reacted to seeing a snake live. Online users flooded the comments on the video, which had over 6,000 likes.

Woman amazed by KZN snake experience

A woman in a TikTok video @makhobelaneo posted a picture of herself enjoying seeing a snake. In the video, she looked at a giant snake through a glass protector.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

South Africans joke about mom and son snake visit

Many people thought the snake experience was terrifying. Peeps compared how much less nervous the woman was compared to her son

)( wrote:

"Reminds me of Harry Potter."

Tha.ndo.luhle commented:

"Soze anever yhu I can’t."

shalom Nail Bar wrote:

"Kanti where do you guys get your livers , I can't even stand a rubber snake."

renda added:

"The son said 'ahh neva na nge party yaka Mandela.'"

Yamkela___ said:

"I'd faint."

Damiao Cutane joked:

"Imagine that glass breaking and Eskom pulls up with the sheds."

Teboho_M was terrified:

"I would die on the spot, even if it was plastic. SOZE."

Woman goes to snake sanctuary

A woman went to a snake sanctuary with her. In the video, she looked nervous as they got the snake close to her.

Mzansi woman terrified of snakes finds black mamba

Briefly News previously reported that one woman recently faced her biggest fear when encountering a black mamba snake in her home. The poor lady was traumatised, having a massive fear of snakes.

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans has saved the lives of many, and this woman was lucky enough to remember him in her time of need.

Nick took to his Facebook page to share how the woman called him in a panic to come to get a black mamba that had killed her bird and almost her dog.

Source: Briefly News