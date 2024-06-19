Doja Cat to Fight Against Poverty With Global Citizen Festival: “We All Have a Part We Can Play”
- American singer Doja Cat will be fighting against poverty alongside Global Citizen Festival
- The Paint The Town Red hitmaker said that she is excited to be a part of this involvement
- The American singer said that everybody has a part to play in fighting poverty
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
American singer Doja Cat has made headlines once again on social media, and this time around, it doesn't involve her dad, Dumisani Dlamini.
Doja Cat aims to fight poverty
The Paint The Town Red hitmaker became a hot topic online after she spoke fondly about her "deadbeat" father, who is also an actor Dumisani Dlamini.
Recently, the star was reported to be gearing up to fight against poverty alongside the Global Citizen Festival as she is one of this year's headliners.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to TshisaLIVE, the festival, which will take place on Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York City on September 28, aims to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet and demand equity.
The 28-year-old award-winning singer shared her excitement about being part of this great initiative.
She said:
"It's been a few years since I last performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Paris, and I'm thrilled to team up with Global Citizen again in Central Park this September. Together, we'll push for as much action as possible to make the world a better place.
"We all have a role to play in ending extreme poverty and standing up for equity. I'm excited to be part of this significant evening dedicated to positive change."
Doja Cat speaks about her father, Dumisani Dlamini
Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat opened up about her non-existent relationship with her father, Dumisani Dlamini.
'RHOD' star Slee Ndlovu confirms she is officially off the market: "There are families involved now"
The Kiss Me More hitmaker revealed that she has never met her father, despite their shared popularity, and expressed an interest in getting to know him.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za