American singer Doja Cat will be fighting against poverty alongside Global Citizen Festival

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker said that she is excited to be a part of this involvement

The American singer said that everybody has a part to play in fighting poverty

American singer Doja Cat has made headlines once again on social media, and this time around, it doesn't involve her dad, Dumisani Dlamini.

Doja Cat aims to fight poverty

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker became a hot topic online after she spoke fondly about her "deadbeat" father, who is also an actor Dumisani Dlamini.

Recently, the star was reported to be gearing up to fight against poverty alongside the Global Citizen Festival as she is one of this year's headliners.

According to TshisaLIVE, the festival, which will take place on Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York City on September 28, aims to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet and demand equity.

The 28-year-old award-winning singer shared her excitement about being part of this great initiative.

She said:

"It's been a few years since I last performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Paris, and I'm thrilled to team up with Global Citizen again in Central Park this September. Together, we'll push for as much action as possible to make the world a better place.

"We all have a role to play in ending extreme poverty and standing up for equity. I'm excited to be part of this significant evening dedicated to positive change."

