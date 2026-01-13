A Reddam House Waterfall learner achieved eight distinctions despite facing unexpected academic setbacks during matric

Her journey highlighted the importance of humility, support, and perseverance when top performance is challenged

The story reflects how growth, not perfection, shaped her success, motivating upcoming matriculants

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Behind the eight distinctions is a story of pride set aside, faith held close, and a young woman who learned that strength sometimes begins with asking for help.

The picture on the left showed Rethabile with her achievements. Image:" Reddam House Waterfall

Source: Facebook

Reddam House Waterfall matriculant Rethabile Mashego emerged as one of the standout achievers of the class of 2025 after securing an impressive eight distinctions. While the final results placed her among the country’s top performers, the journey behind the marks was far from smooth. Mashego describes matric as both the easiest and most demanding year of her schooling career, a year that tested not only her academic ability but also her mindset. Entering matric with a strong academic record, she expected the year to unfold like those before it, only to realise very quickly that the pressure and pace were on another level entirely.

According to Times Live, the real challenge surfaced early on, particularly in mathematics, a subject she had always excelled in. Her first test result came as a shock when she received a C, a mark that felt unfamiliar and unsettling. Instead of pushing through alone as she always had, Mashego was forced to confront a difficult but important lesson. Accepting that asking for help was not a weakness became a turning point. With support from Bright Sparks Tutors and consistent weekly sessions with her maths teacher, she rebuilt both her confidence and her approach to learning.

Matric success shaped by faith and resilience

The shift in attitude made all the difference. By the end of the year, mathematics had transformed from her biggest obstacle into one of her strongest achievements, with Mashego scoring 91% in her final exam. The physical sciences presented their own challenges, particularly chemistry, which left her anxious after writing. Still, persistence carried her through, resulting in a solid A that reflected resilience rather than flawlessness.

Beyond the academic success, Mashego’s story resonated because of the purpose driving her ambition. She hopes to study medicine, with Stellenbosch University as her first choice, inspired by childhood experiences spent in hospitals while her grandfather was ill. Watching healthcare workers care for him planted a lifelong desire to serve others, a value she has lived out as the first and two-term president of her school’s community service board. For Mashego, the results are not just an ending, but the beginning of a life centred on service.

The picture showed the class of matric 2025 at Reddam House Waterfall. Image: Reddam House

Source: Facebook

3 Other Briefly News stories related to matric results

Source: Briefly News