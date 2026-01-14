"Trust in God": Limpopo’s Top 2025 Matric Learner Opens Up About Success as SA Cheers Him On
- Steven Munyai from Limpopo shared his mindset and habits that helped him stay motivated throughout the academic year
- He spoke about the role of faith and perseverance in overcoming challenges during his studies
- He offered advice to future South African matric pupils on setting goals and maintaining motivation early in the year
Steven Munyai Maḓuvha, the top-performing matric learner from Thohoyandou Secondary in the Vhembe District, was awarded the top matric learner in Limpopo for the academic year of 2025 on 13 January 2026.
In a video shared online by social media user @limpopo.chronicle on 13 January 2026, Steven opened up about the mindset and habits that helped him achieve outstanding results, offering advice to fellow students aiming for academic excellence.
Munyai spoke about the role of faith in his journey, saying:
"My part in getting here was that I could pay tribute to my faith. I was always a person to trust in God, to tell him everything before studying or before an exam. That always gave me motivation, sort of a purpose that gives you an extra boost," he said in the clip.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Maḓuvha, who secured third place nationally in overall performance within Quintile 4 schools, also emphasised the importance of not giving up.
"Throughout the year, there will be setbacks, you can have mental breakdowns, you might even have stress, but you need to keep pushing towards the finish line," he added.
The young achiever also had words of encouragement for the Class of 2026, urging them to start early and set goals.
"Start early, you can start today while you're still fresh and motivated. Most people are watching the awards and saying 'I want to be there', so you have that motivation to push through, set yourself goals, and plan towards that," he said.
Maḓuvha achieved the highest academic performance in the Province for Public Ordinary Schools with a total of 1,698 marks.
South Africa applauds top achiever
The online community flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the future.
Phathu said:
"Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐. I am tapping in his blessing 🙌 my son will be next."
Londy added:
"I love that you made God your foundation. putting God first and doing your best👌."
JackieMutarini expressed:
"Congratulations.I am really proud of you."
Awesome Ngo commented:
"Very humble, dedicated 🙏 Congratulations once more, son 🙏🥰."
SuzLa expressed:
"Congratulations, boy, the world is ur universe."
Ndou wished him well, saying:
"Well done, boy, may God be with you in your journey."
Watch the video below:
More on matric 2025 results by Briefly News
- The top achiever expressed deep appreciation for her parents, teachers and workplace support, saying their encouragement kept her motivated throughout the demanding matric year.
- A young man, alongside fellow members of the Class of 2025, celebrated their matric achievements in a heartwarming moment captured on video.
- Reddam House Umhlanga is celebrating an extraordinary achievement by twin siblings Rebecca and Daniel Major, whose exceptional matric results and exemplary character have earned them widespread recognition.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za