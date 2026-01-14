Global site navigation

"Trust in God": Limpopo’s Top 2025 Matric Learner Opens Up About Success as SA Cheers Him On
by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • Steven Munyai from Limpopo shared his mindset and habits that helped him stay motivated throughout the academic year
  • He spoke about the role of faith and perseverance in overcoming challenges during his studies
  • He offered advice to future South African matric pupils on setting goals and maintaining motivation early in the year

Steven Munyai Maḓuvha, the top-performing matric learner from Thohoyandou Secondary in the Vhembe District, was awarded the top matric learner in Limpopo for the academic year of 2025 on 13 January 2026.

In a video shared online by social media user @limpopo.chronicle on 13 January 2026, Steven opened up about the mindset and habits that helped him achieve outstanding results, offering advice to fellow students aiming for academic excellence.

Munyai spoke about the role of faith in his journey, saying:

"My part in getting here was that I could pay tribute to my faith. I was always a person to trust in God, to tell him everything before studying or before an exam. That always gave me motivation, sort of a purpose that gives you an extra boost," he said in the clip.

Maḓuvha, who secured third place nationally in overall performance within Quintile 4 schools, also emphasised the importance of not giving up.

"Throughout the year, there will be setbacks, you can have mental breakdowns, you might even have stress, but you need to keep pushing towards the finish line," he added.

The young achiever also had words of encouragement for the Class of 2026, urging them to start early and set goals.

"Start early, you can start today while you're still fresh and motivated. Most people are watching the awards and saying 'I want to be there', so you have that motivation to push through, set yourself goals, and plan towards that," he said.

Maḓuvha achieved the highest academic performance in the Province for Public Ordinary Schools with a total of 1,698 marks.

Limpopo’s top 2025 matric achiever shared his journey to success.
A Limpopo matric top achiever of 2025 spoke about his journey to success in a TikTok video. Image: @limpopo.chronicle
Source: TikTok

South Africa applauds top achiever

The online community flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the future.

Phathu said:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐. I am tapping in his blessing 🙌 my son will be next."

Londy added:

"I love that you made God your foundation. putting God first and doing your best👌."

JackieMutarini expressed:

"Congratulations.I am really proud of you."

Awesome Ngo commented:

"Very humble, dedicated 🙏 Congratulations once more, son 🙏🥰."

SuzLa expressed:

"Congratulations, boy, the world is ur universe."

Ndou wished him well, saying:

"Well done, boy, may God be with you in your journey."

Watch the video below:

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

