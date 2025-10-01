A charming Grade 1 learner from Curro Durbanville delivered a hilarious and heartfelt farewell speech to the graduating matric class of 2025, calling himself an expert

The captivating video was shared on TikTok, garnering massive views and receiving comments from an impressed online community

Social media users were in awe of the confident boy's flawless articulation and comedic timing, with many calling him a professional young leader

A proud mother shared a video of her confident son who is in Grade 1 delivering a farewell speech to matriculants.

A young school learner, Lihlumile, from Cape Town, captured the hearts of social media users after giving a surprisingly profound and humorous speech to Grade 12 learners.

The emotional clip, shared by his mother on TikTok via @nzwakazi_collection, was met with an outpouring of pride and praise from impressed viewers who saw a future leader in him.

The video started with the well-spoken Grade 1 learner standing on the podium on stage with his teacher next to him. He greeted the teachers and the 2025 matric class before beginning his address. He introduced himself as an expert, confidently noting that since he’s been in school for a whole year, he supposes the matriculants are now grown-ups. He then expressed his pity that they wouldn't be able to play with their friends during break time anymore.

The Curro Durbanville's beautiful send-off

The humorous boy shared his own motivation for succeeding, admitting he heard from his teacher that when they get to Grade 12, they get to drive a car, which he finds 'really cool.' He acknowledged that reaching matric requires a lot of focus.

The learner admitted that he was still learning 2 + 2 before giving a funny spoiler alert by whispering the maths sum answer, '4,' leaving the crowd in stitches. He also shared that he heard in Grade 12, they wear a special jacket with their names on it, almost like famous people.

The learner concluded his powerful message by congratulating them for making it to the end of their schooling career and wishing them luck for the big world after matric. He told them how much they were loved and said if they ever got scared in the big world, they were always welcome to return to Grade 1, promising they would share their cryons with them.

Social media users loved the confident boy's speech, and called him a future leader.

Mzansi loves the young leader

The video attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by the confident boy's articulation and humour. Many viewers noted how impeccable his speech was, expressing astonishment that he wasn't reading it from a piece of paper.

Some said his performance gave them goosebumps and that they were so proud of him. Others noted the small things, such as his deliberate pauses during his speech to allow the crowd to laugh and clap, and called him a professional young leader.

User @Noxolo MaNzuza Cele commented:

"His public speaking is impeccable 🤭👏🏾."

User @SLIE THE MC said:

"This child is not even reading 📖. I am so proud 😊 ♥."

User @I-M-AFRICAN2🇿🇦 shared:

"As parents, we wish they would stay this age, so cute, sweet, and confident ❤."

User @PrinXPhotography added:

"The pause to allow the crowd to clap👌🏼. He's professional on another level!"

User @Leestar_ZA🇿🇦 commented:

"I am 32 this year and I still shiver and stutter whenever I have to speak in front of pupils, mind you, I'm a teacher, but not in class. I wish his confidence and public speaking skills find me someday 👏."

User @Müschenu said:

"Wow. So well spoken and confident. I was smiling, watching this. What a big and bright future he has ahead of him."

Watch the TikTok video below:

