The United States announced it is shutting down routine visa services in Durban as part of a major realignment of operations across Africa

KwaZulu-Natal residents will need to travel to Cape Town or Johannesburg to submit visa applications from 1 August 2026

The US Embassy said the move is part of a broader shift to regional hubs aimed at tightening security screening and vetting standards

American passport and flag with US currency bill. Image: Thanasis

Source: Getty Images

South Africans living in KwaZulu-Natal will no longer be able to apply for a US visa in Durban. The United States Department of State confirmed that routine visa services at the Durban consulate will be discontinued from 1 August 2026, with applicants required to travel to either Cape Town or Johannesburg instead.

The decision forms part of a wider restructuring of US visa operations across Africa and beyond. Washington is transitioning to a regional hub model, a move it says will sharpen security screening, standardise vetting processes, and improve efficiency across the board.

25 African locations affected by the shift

Durban is one of 25 locations across Africa that will be folded into regional hubs from 1 August 2026. Other Southern African cities affected include Gaborone, Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Maseru, Mbabane, and Windhoek. West and Central African cities such as Abuja, Bamako, Conakry, Libreville, and N'Djamena are also on the list.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

According to Business Tech, the US Embassy in South Africa was clear that closing these locations does not mean shutting down embassies or consulates. All visa categories remain available, including tourist, business, employment-based, and family preference visas, as well as Diversity Visas and fiancé/fiancée applications.

Applicants who need a medical examination as part of their process can either complete it in their home country, provided a panel physician is available, or at the hub where they are being processed.

The United States is closing its visa services in Durban. Image: Alexander Helin

Source: Getty Images

Trump administration cites national security

The US Embassy framed the changes as a direct reflection of President Donald Trump's priorities. The Department of State added that it continuously reviews its international operations to ensure they align with American national interests and security standards. The Embassy noted that similar hub-based arrangements had already produced positive results in other African countries and across Europe.

Anyone planning to apply for a US visa on or after 1 August 2026 must book an appointment and pay the applicable fee at one of the designated hub locations. Existing visa suspension orders, bond requirements, and nationality-based pauses on immigrant visas will remain in effect under the new arrangement.

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Visas

Source: Briefly News