US Closes Durban Visa Services, KZN Residents Must Travel to Apply From August 2026
- The United States announced it is shutting down routine visa services in Durban as part of a major realignment of operations across Africa
- KwaZulu-Natal residents will need to travel to Cape Town or Johannesburg to submit visa applications from 1 August 2026
- The US Embassy said the move is part of a broader shift to regional hubs aimed at tightening security screening and vetting standards
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South Africans living in KwaZulu-Natal will no longer be able to apply for a US visa in Durban. The United States Department of State confirmed that routine visa services at the Durban consulate will be discontinued from 1 August 2026, with applicants required to travel to either Cape Town or Johannesburg instead.
The decision forms part of a wider restructuring of US visa operations across Africa and beyond. Washington is transitioning to a regional hub model, a move it says will sharpen security screening, standardise vetting processes, and improve efficiency across the board.
25 African locations affected by the shift
Durban is one of 25 locations across Africa that will be folded into regional hubs from 1 August 2026. Other Southern African cities affected include Gaborone, Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Maseru, Mbabane, and Windhoek. West and Central African cities such as Abuja, Bamako, Conakry, Libreville, and N'Djamena are also on the list.
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According to Business Tech, the US Embassy in South Africa was clear that closing these locations does not mean shutting down embassies or consulates. All visa categories remain available, including tourist, business, employment-based, and family preference visas, as well as Diversity Visas and fiancé/fiancée applications.
Applicants who need a medical examination as part of their process can either complete it in their home country, provided a panel physician is available, or at the hub where they are being processed.
Trump administration cites national security
The US Embassy framed the changes as a direct reflection of President Donald Trump's priorities. The Department of State added that it continuously reviews its international operations to ensure they align with American national interests and security standards. The Embassy noted that similar hub-based arrangements had already produced positive results in other African countries and across Europe.
Anyone planning to apply for a US visa on or after 1 August 2026 must book an appointment and pay the applicable fee at one of the designated hub locations. Existing visa suspension orders, bond requirements, and nationality-based pauses on immigrant visas will remain in effect under the new arrangement.
3 Other Briefly News stories related to Visas
- The US State Department released its August 2026 Visa Bulletin with fresh green card updates.
- Germany's Federal Foreign Office updated its visa exemption list, clearing only two African nations for visa-free entry.
- The United Arab Emirates released updated 2026 rules covering visa-free and visa-on-arrival entry categories.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za