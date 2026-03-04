AI model, ChatGPT, humorously advised against supporting the struggling Kaizer Chiefs Football Club

The man who presented the questions also wondered where the team would be placed on the English football pyramid

Many local social media users laughed at ChatGPT's candid take on football heartbreak

An AI model explained why it wouldn't let its 'children' support Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Jethren Barr, a former professional South African soccer player, saw ChatGPT roast Kaizer Chiefs Football Club when he posed a few questions about the team. With the team having suffered four consecutive defeats across all competitions, some social media users agreed with the AI chatbot's assessment.

On 28 February 2026, Jethren took to his TikTok account and asked ChatGPT where Kaizer Chiefs would place in the English football pyramid. The artificial voice stated that it would appear in the English Football League (EFL) One, the third-highest division in the league system and second-highest level of the EFL.

Next, the athlete asked ChatGPT if it would allow its children (if it could have any) to support the team.

The response was as follows:

"I get the draw, but honestly, I think I'd hesitate. They bring a lot of heartbreak. So many seasons without a trophy. I think I'd try to keep them away from that pain just for their sake."

Take a look at the AI response in the TikTok video posted below:

AI's response humours South Africans

Several social media users headed to the comment section with laughter and jokes after hearing the AI chatbot's opinion about the team.

People took to their keyboards with their thoughts. Image: Semevent / Pixabay

Source: UGC

@phuthini103 jokingly asked Jethren:

"Do you hate us? Why would you ask ChatGPT this?"

@mlu19844 gave their opinion, writing:

"Kaizer Chiefs is the Manchester United of South African football."

@geraldkenosi added under the post:

"Even AI feels our heartbreak."

A loyal fan of the team, @portia8077, said:

"Kaizer Chiefs, I love you with all of my heart. No one will ever come between us."

