South Africa's top rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron announced she is stepping away from officiating after being diagnosed with cancer

Hundreds of supporters flooded social media with messages of encouragement, with cancer survivors sharing their own stories of recovery

Fans and fellow rugby figures expressed confidence that Barrett-Theron will return to the field once her treatment is complete

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron has announced she is temporarily stepping away from officiating after receiving a cancer diagnosis, prompting an immediate outpouring of support from across the country's rugby community.

South African rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron has been diagnosed with cancer. Image: Mark Scates

Source: Getty Images

Within hours of the announcement, hundreds of supporters responded on social media with personal messages of encouragement, prayers, and stories of survival, all conveying confidence that one of South Africa's most respected officials will return to the field.

South African rugby fans show support

Among the early responses, Doug Billson drew on the language of the game itself:

"Good luck... give it the Red card."

The sentiment was echoed by Sandra Bosman, who wrote:

"Good luck Aimee… give it the red card forever."

Cancer survivors were among the most vocal voices offering comfort. Helena Grové shared that she has been a cancer survivor for 34 years and offered advice ahead of Barrett-Theron's treatment. Ansie Richter added reassurance about the nature of the diagnosis:

Henri Craemer drew on his own family's experience, noting that his wife has been cancer-free for five-and-a-half years after facing a similar diagnosis. Supporters also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Barrett-Theron's standing as a referee. Christiaan le Roux described her as a "stand-out ref" and "best communicator in the business," adding his well-wishes for her recovery.

See the post below on X.

Barret-Theron one of rugby's top officials

The 39-year-old from Cape Town, who holds the record for the most women's Test matches officiated by a referee with 52 international fixtures, said her priority is now undergoing treatment and focusing on her recovery.

Barrett-Theron's last officiating appointment came in June when she oversaw the South Africa A versus Zimbabwe clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. She has since notified both SA Rugby and World Rugby that she will not be available for match appointments until further notice.

Erasmus provides an update on Siya Kolisi

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban, while sharing with supporters when the Springboks captain would be available.

Source: Briefly News