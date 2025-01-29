A proud husband shared a heartwarming video compilation of his young wife's makoti journey

The woman consistently kneeled while serving her husband meals in the clip that attracted over 400K views on TikTok

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some praising the wife's dedication and others saying modern times call for change

A young makoti was captured on many days kneeling while serving her husband food. Image: @timothyisthename

Marriage traditions continue to evolve, but one young couple sparked an online debate about practices that should be left in the past from 2025 after seeing the man's kingly treatment from his wife.

The guy shared a video compilation saying he chose a good wife on TikTok, under his user handle @timothyisthename, and it quickly gained many views, likes and comments.

The loving wife serves her husband

The clip, shared by @timothyisthename, begins with touching moments from the couple's wedding day, showing the woman being welcomed into her husband's family as a makoti. It moves to show a series of clips, documenting the wife's daily routine of serving meals to her husband, always kneeling as she places a tray infront of him.

The meals served range from traditional dishes such as pap and meat to more casual options such as sandwiches, hot dogs, and Chicken Licken.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi shares views on the wife's kneeling gesture

The clip attracted nearly 1.5K comments from social media users who liked the gesture and those who were not comfortable with it. Some appreciated the woman's dedication to tradition, with many wishing the couple well in their marriage. Others shared that they would opt not to get married if they would have to kneel infront of their husbands.

A man caused a stir on social media after showing how his wife serves him. Credit: Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images

User @poniesarecool

"Hai my body is tired shame 😭 just by looking at this video no ways 😔."

User @HoTnigv commented:

"Mostly those who say they wouldn’t do this grew up without fathers. You yon my brother rust me."

User @SibongileCindySime

"I don't see anything wrong here🤔mina I grew up in a Nazareth (Shembe) home, they taught us to kneel when bringing food to an elde, not only men.

User @Andrew

"I want a wife who would cook like this for me may this love find me😌."

User @Tlhogi’s twin

"This is beautiful…Mara our makoti is not glowing, normalise spoiling her. We can see she is always kneeling but not being spoiled 😭."

User @fhulufhelolanga2

"This is beautiful as a Venda woman I cannot wait to honour my husband! ❤️."

